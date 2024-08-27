Zelensky Plans To Meet With Biden In September

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky plans to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September.

The head of state said this during the forum“Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I am preparing for our meeting in September. God willing, I will be able to afford to attend the UN General Assembly. A lot of things depend on the United States today. And even a lot of things that are in Europe. Decisions in Europe on permits also depend on a positive decision in the White House, so we need to work harder,” Zelensky said.

: Kursk operation is one of points of Ukraine's victory pla

The Head of State noted that Ukraine and the United States have“serious relations” and expressed gratitude to Biden, his team and Congress for the fact that“no matter how slow the processes are, we still receive these packages from our partners.”

As reported by Ukrinform, White House National Security Advisor John Kirby said that the United States is determined to further strengthen Ukraine's air defense by providing additional air defense systems.