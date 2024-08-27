President: Ukraine Used F-16 To Shoot Down Russian Missiles During Massive Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, the F-16 fighter jets handed over to Ukraine were used to repel a massive Russian attack.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conferenc , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As part of this huge missile attack, we have already shot down some missiles with the help of F-16s, and we thank our partners for providing us with these F-16s,” he said.

AFU shoots down 102 Russian missiles and 99

At the same time, Zelensky added,“this is not enough, we don't have many of them and we still need to train pilots.”

As Ukrinform reported, Russia used 127 missiles and 109 drones against Ukraine on August 26. They managed to shoot down 102 missiles and 99 drones. Seven people were killed and 47 injured. Energy facilities were damaged in several regions.

On August 27, Russia struck again at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 5 Kh-101 cruise missiles and 60 attack drones.