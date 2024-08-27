Dorian Drake International And Carro USA Announce Strategic Partnership To Distribute Fans In Latin America & Caribbean

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dorian Drake International and Carro USA Announce Strategic Partnership to Distribute Carro Ceiling Fans in Latin America and the Caribbean

Dorian Drake International has signed an export agreement with Carro USA, focused on distributing Carro's advanced smart ceiling fans in selected territories.

- Chris Canellas, Dorian Drake's Hardware, Lawn & Garden VP & Group Manager

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dorian Drake International Inc., a leader in international distribution and marketing services, has signed an export agreement with Carro USA Inc., a prominent smart home technology provider. This partnership will focus on distributing Carro's advanced smart ceiling fans throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, except Puerto Rico.

Under this new arrangement, Dorian Drake will utilize its extensive network of ceiling fan, lighting, and electrical material retailers/wholesalers and expertise in international trade to introduce Carro's innovative ceiling fan technologies to new markets. This collaboration aligns with Carro USA's strategy to increase its international sales.

Under the agreement, Dorian Drake will handle product bids, sales, logistics, and customer service, acting as Carro USA's sales and marketing arm in designated territories, with a focus on building distribution.

"Partnering with Dorian Drake represents a significant step forward in our efforts to extend our reach into Latin America, where the demand for smart home solutions is rapidly growing," said Sandra Hunter, sales & e-commerce manager at Carro USA. "Dorian Drake's robust distribution network and expertise in navigating complex market terrains make them the ideal partner to help us achieve our objectives."

Chris Canellas, Dorian Drake's Hardware, Lawn & Garden vice president and group manager, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Carro USA's reputation for quality and innovation in smart ceiling fans is well-aligned with our mission to offer top-tier products to our customers. We are excited to introduce their cutting-edge products to the Latin American market and anticipate a warm reception from our network of customers."

About Carro USA and Smart Home Ceiling Fans

Carro USA Inc. specializes in designing and manufacturing high-quality smart ceiling fans and lighting solutions that enhance comfort, energy efficiency, and functionality in living spaces. Renowned for integrating smart technology into home appliances, Carro USA leads the market in innovative home technology products. To learn more, go to .

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company

Headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales, marketing, customer service, traffic, credit, and collections for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive; foodservice equipment; hardware and lawn and garden; industrial and environmental; and medical. To learn more, go to .

Sigfredo Diaz

Dorian Drake International Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Carro Smart Ceiling Fan - HL Striker Series

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.