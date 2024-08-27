Ohmnilabs To Debut Ohmnicare Telehealth Robot At Industry Day Event For Advancing Veteran Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OhmniLabs, a leading healthcare-first robotics company based in Silicon Valley, is excited to announce the public debut of its OhmniCare Mobile Telehealth Robot at the upcoming Day organized by SimVET in partnership with Edmond Scientific. The event, which aims to advance Veteran healthcare, will be held on September 4-5, 2024, at The National SimVET (Simulation Validation, Evaluation, and Testing) Center in Orlando, Florida.

OhmniLabs will join nine other pioneering robotics companies in showcasing their cutting-edge solutions to VA leadership. Attendees can look forward to demonstrations, presentations, and other activities designed to highlight the latest advancements in healthcare technology.

"We are honored to be invited to SimVET's Industry Day to showcase our latest innovations designed to improve the quality of healthcare for our Veterans,” states Dr. Thuc Vu, CEO at OhmniLabs.“The public debut of OhmniCare is a testament to our commitment to leveraging technology to provide better access and more efficient care. We look forward to engaging with VA leadership and demonstrating how our solutions can make a significant impact."

At Industry Day, OhmniLabs will exhibit two flagship products: OhmniClean Autonomous UV-C Disinfection Robot and OhmniCare Mobile Telehealth Robot. These products represent the forefront of robotics innovation and are designed to enhance healthcare delivery and outcomes for veterans.

OhmniCare Mobile Telehealth Robot:

Seamless Telehealth Connectivity: Facilitates mobile, high-quality, video consultations between patients and healthcare providers, regardless of location.

Enhanced Patient Engagement: Patient-centric design for easy communication with doctors, nurses, and specialists, improving care delivery.

Scalable and Flexible: Adaptable for various healthcare settings, from hospitals to remote clinics, making it a versatile solution for expanding telehealth services.

OhmniClean Autonomous UV-C Disinfection Robot:

Autonomous Operation: Provides efficient, hands-free disinfection.

UV-C Technology: Ensures thorough and effective elimination of pathogens.

Cost-Effective: Reduces the burden of manual cleaning and lowers infection rates.

SimVET (Simulation Validation, Evaluation, and Testing) is the VHA's premier program for simulation in healthcare training. Serving the largest integrated healthcare system in the world, SimVET continuously develops curricula and best practices to improve healthcare for Veterans. Through the use of innovative technologies in a safe learning environment, SimVET enhances diagnostic, procedural, and communication skills, ultimately supporting quality care and the best possible outcomes.

About OhmniLabs

OhmniLabs is a healthcare automation company focused on providing innovative robotic solutions. Since our founding in 2015, we've delivered thousands of robots that have improved the lives of people in more than 60 countries worldwide. Our USA-based manufacturing facility allows us to design, engineer, and build advanced robots for our customers with unrivaled usability and reliability

