Lachin City Immersed In Holiday Celebration

A festive atmosphere has been felt in every corner of Lachin city, Azernews reports.

The air was filled with the uplifting sounds of patriotic songs performed by children. During the holiday celebrations, vibrant performances were showcased at "Seyrangah."

Oyug Independent Children's Theater delighted the audience with scenes from national fairy tales, followed by a spectacular concert program highlighting Azerbaijani children's cinematography.

Additionally, the Shusha State Musical Drama Theater staged the play "Red Hat," directed by Honored Artist Logman Karimov, inspired by Yevgeny Shvarts' renowned work.

The play's music was composed by Azad Mammadov, set designer was Valeh Mammadov. The talented cat included Surahi Alimammadova, Pustakhanim Zeynalova, Aybaniz Jahangirova, Nihat Heybatov, Orkhan Abishov, Javid Javadzade.

Local residents enjoyed the wonderful festivities accompanied by wonderful music.

Following the performances, an interactive exhibition titled "Gochdash" was organized as well, featuring master classes on traditional applied arts.

Attendees were educated about various crafts, including netting, mat art, ceramics, and coppersmithing, with live demonstrations of many of these processes.

It's noteworthy that last year, August 26 was officially recognized as Lachin City Day, established by President Ilham Aliyev's decree dated July 31, 2023, "On the establishment of city days in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

In 2024, Lachin City Day was organized by the Special Representation of the Culture Ministry and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district with the support of the Baku Abadlig Service LLC.

