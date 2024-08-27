Lachin City Immersed In Holiday Celebration

A festive atmosphere has been felt in every corner of Lachin
city, Azernews reports.
The air was filled with the uplifting sounds of patriotic songs
performed by children. During the holiday celebrations, vibrant
performances were showcased at "Seyrangah."
Oyug Independent Children's Theater delighted the audience with
scenes from national fairy tales, followed by a spectacular concert
program highlighting Azerbaijani children's cinematography.
Additionally, the Shusha State Musical Drama Theater staged the
play "Red Hat," directed by Honored Artist Logman Karimov, inspired
by Yevgeny Shvarts' renowned work.
The play's music was composed by Azad Mammadov, set designer was
Valeh Mammadov. The talented cat included Surahi Alimammadova,
Pustakhanim Zeynalova, Aybaniz Jahangirova, Nihat Heybatov, Orkhan
Abishov, Javid Javadzade.
Local residents enjoyed the wonderful festivities accompanied by
wonderful music.
Following the performances, an interactive exhibition titled
"Gochdash" was organized as well, featuring master classes on
traditional applied arts.
Attendees were educated about various crafts, including netting,
mat art, ceramics, and coppersmithing, with live demonstrations of
many of these processes.
It's noteworthy that last year, August 26 was officially
recognized as Lachin City Day, established by President Ilham
Aliyev's decree dated July 31, 2023, "On the establishment of city
days in the liberated territories of the Republic of
Azerbaijan".
In 2024, Lachin City Day was organized by the Special
Representation of the Culture Ministry and the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district with the support of
the Baku Abadlig Service LLC.
