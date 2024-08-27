PACE At Odds With Azerbaijan For Several Pro-Armenian Politicians

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Founded in Europe in 1949, PACE is committed to the mission of
promoting democracy, human rights, and the rule of law in Europe.
The main institutions of the organization, which consists of 46
member states, include the Committee of Ministers (MC), the
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the
Commissioner for Human Rights, and the European Court of Human
Rights (ECtHR).
But the question is does the PACE show loyalty to the
organization's mission?
From January 2024, the Azerbaijani delegation decided to suspend
cooperation with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of
Europe and its participation in the organization for an indefinite
period. Since then, relations between PACE and Azerbaijan have been
suspended. The Western press reports that this decision was made
after the calls of the European MPs to not accept the credentials
of the members of the Azerbaijani delegation at PACE.
The Assembly came to the conclusion that official Baku did not
fulfil its "main obligations" and adopted a resolution on this.
PACE claims that official Baku does not respect the democratic
values based on the fundamental principles of the European Union.
In addition to exhibiting a biased position in the
post-Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, the organization also tried to
interfere in the internal affairs of official Baku. Citing "arrests
and violations of human rights" within the country, PACE allegedly
claims that Azerbaijan prevents freedom of speech.
It is easy to criticize and blame, but it is not every
organization's job to be exemplary, is not it? It seems that either
PACE cannot withstand those heavy "fundamental principles" that it
has taken on as a mission, or there are serious problems within the
organization.
For example, the presence of corrupt and pro-Armenian
politicians like Frank Schwabe in PACE is a clear threat to
Azerbaijan. Because Schwabe always grossly violates the principles
of law with both his financial nterests and biased views.
We wonder how long Azerbaijan will have to turn a blind eye to
the decisions made by pro-Armenian politicians of the European
Union.
The anti-terrorist measures of September 19, 2023, left Europe
in deep question. After all, until that time, some pro-Armenian
politicians made promises to their partners.
But their promises did not come true. On the contrary, the
political representatives of PACE, who tried to obstruct the work
of the State Border Service at the Lachin border crossing point,
tried to move towards the red line.
On January 22, 2024, the reason for the pain of PACE became
clear.
PACE was not invited to the extraordinary presidential elections
held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024. The reason was clear - what
can an organization that does not want to include Azerbaijan and
does not respect its territorial integrity do in the elections?
Eventually, the date is 2024 and the upcoming parliamentary
elections in Azerbaijan did not want to see the PACE delegation in
the elections again. Of course, this incident greatly disturbed the
president of PACE, Theodoros Rousopoulos, of Greek origin. The PACE
President has reacted to the announcement by the Foreign Minister
of Azerbaijan that certain members of the Parliamentary Assembly of
the Council of Europe (PACE) will be considered as personae non
gratae in the country. Azerbaijan's blacklisting of 76 PACE
members, in fact, has had a serious impact on PACE. When PACE
discriminated against Azerbaijan, it should have known that it
would end like this. An organization that only unilaterally
advocates for Armenia and disrespects the territorial integrity of
the other side should now think: either to eliminate discrimination
or to leave the leading state of the South Caucasus out of the
loop, relying on the unfair approach of a few biased
politicians.
