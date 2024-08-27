Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Match To Inspire Youth In UP: Kalyan Chaubey

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Aug 27 (IANS) The All India Federation is actively trying to increase footballing interest in India's most populated state, Uttar Pradesh and have announced a 'Chief Minister's Cup', one-off match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal Football Club at the KD Singh Babu Stadium.

This will be the first time Mohun Bagan will be playing in Lucknow and the Kolkata derby is the biggest match in Indian football which highlights AIFF's efforts to increase fan following in the state.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey spoke on the efforts made to make this match possible and what is in store for the future.

“Uttar Pradesh is the most populated state in the country and football is a must here. I came to the stadium 19 days back and saw the state of the ground, stadium and the gate but now everything has changed. I am happy with these efforts and I am glad that the youth will see the match and hopefully get inspired to play football,” said Kalyan to IANS.

“When we watch the match here we will be observing the occasion, the crowd and the response and depending on that we will take a call for the future,” he added.

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are two of the fiercest rivals in football. This will be the first time these two teams face each other in the new footballing season after their group stage match at the 2024 Durand Cup was canceled citing security reasons due to a state of unrest in the city of Kolkata.

This was followed by a once in a lifetime show of unity between the two rival fanbases as fans came pouring in numbers to protest against the decision by the West Bengal Government. Mohun Bagan's captain Shubhasish Bose and Kalyan Chaubey were also present outside the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium for the protest.