SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sorenson , the world's leading provider of communication tools for Deaf, DeafBlind and hard-of-hearing people, and BYU Athletics , a member of the Big 12 , announced they are teaming up to provide live American Sign Language (ASL) performances of the national anthem preceding all BYU home games, which will begin with the August 31st game against Southern Illinois. In addition, the national anthem will be signed in ASL at all home basketball and baseball games during the 2024-2025 season.

"We join with BYU to support one of America's most beloved sports traditions – the presentation of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' – in sign language," said Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of Sorenson, a company which uses language intelligence to weave accessibility and understanding across global communities. "Many sports events do not incorporate accommodations into their games.

We are here to change that by creating a culture of inclusion on and off the field."

This season, during BYU football pre-game activities on the field, a Deaf performer will sign the anthem, with video being displayed on the video board for fans in LaVell Edwards Stadium to see.

"We are thrilled to include an ASL performance of the national anthem as part of the BYU pre-game experience for our fans," said Anna Metcalf, BYU assistant athletic director for marketing and fan experience. "This partnership provides us the opportunity to enhance the fan experience through increased accessibility. We are proud to partner with Utah-based Sorenson to provide these communication solutions at our football, men's basketball and baseball games."

The video ASL performance will show the ease of integrating language interpretation into any setting. Including communication access for all people fosters greater connection and demonstrates commitment to real and meaningful diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging initiatives which benefit everyone.

"We encourage all schools to incorporate similar measures to create campuses that provide a sense of belonging," Rodriguez said. "Sorenson is here to support various options for integrating accessible experiences."



One of the largest employers of Deaf people, Sorenson connects more than 140 million conversations each year by offering a full suite of inclusive language services – caption and video relay services, over-video and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, real-time event captioning services, and post-production language services. To learn more about the range of services Sorenson offers, visit sorenson

View in ASL . Read in Spanish .

About Sorenson

Sorenson is one of the world's leading language services providers, combining patented technology with human-centric solutions. We strive to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for underrepresented people through communication solutions for all: call captioning and video relay services, video remote and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services. Our company impact extends beyond the connections we support. Under Sorenson's Impact and ESG Vision and Action Plan, we're reviewing our carbon footprint, addressing accessibility and advancement barriers for Deaf employees, and implementing a supplier diversity program. Sorenson is a minority-owned company committed to expanding opportunities for underserved communities and championing a culture of belonging. For more information on how we advance human connection, visit sorenson or href="" rel="nofollow" sorenso .

About BYU

Founded in 1875, Brigham Young University is located in Provo, Utah. The campus is home to 33,000+ undergraduate students, pursuing degrees in 186 majors. Athletically, the Cougars compete in 21 sports. They have won 12 NCAA titles all-time, claimed 302 conference championships; and have been home to 1,405 All-Americans, 1 Heisman Trophy winner and 84 Olympians.

