Reimaging Rest: Nuream Launches Revolutionary Sleep Solutions

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuream, a groundbreaking sleep solutions company, is on a mission to transform lives through the power of restorative sleep and today has taken the first step in launching a series of products available for direct-to-consumer purchase at . Founded by three visionary entrepreneurs from Wilmington, North Carolina, and with products backed by science,

Nuream launches with a line of customized mattresses, pillowcases and other bedroom essentials that feature hypoallergenic and organic materials, effectively prioritizing sleep's crucial role in health and well-being.

The Nuream mattresses are crafted with carefully selected materials that not only provide unparalleled support but also minimize the environmental footprint.

"We are excited to officially launch the first in a series of products that are specifically designed with customer needs in mind and will certainly advance the concept of rest and restorative sleep," says Rob Cooley, a serial entrepreneur, retired general officer from the Army and Army Reserves, and one of the founders of Nuream. "I have done many combat tours that resulted in multiple concussive injuries and TBIs, making it nearly impossible for me to sleep. This experience has provided me with an appreciation and understanding of the significance of getting a peaceful night's sleep to support enhanced health, well-being, and performance. Together with my partners, I am proud to bring our first products to market to support improved rest and sleep," he adds.

Joining Rob Cooley as a founding partner is Nathan Munton, another serial entrepreneur with 25+ years in the sleep and furniture industry who also suffers from Multiple Sclerosis (MS), a debilitating neurological disease. The third co-founder is Lauren Munton, a lifelong advocate for mental well-being and overall health.

The issues associated with poor sleep are staggering as more than half of all Americans, and two-thirds of the men and women serving in the military claim they do not sleep well. Nuream intends to disrupt this $100 billion dollar industry with their initial product line, while work has also begun developing a new biomarker/biometric sensing technology and solutions to take sleep awareness and improvement to a new level.

"Our products easily outperform competitive products in the market and each and every mattress is custom designed for the individual customer," notes Nathan Munton. "All products are made to order in the USA with a 3-day ship time, and will support the concept of improving rest and restorative sleep," he adds.

At the heart of Nuream's groundbreaking product design, is a blend of sustainable, hypoallergenic, and organic materials. The Nuream mattresses are crafted with carefully selected materials that not only provide unparalleled support but also minimize the environmental footprint. The mattresses feature Organic Cotton Fabric and CoolFlow® Advanced Gel Quilted Memory Foam which allows for the mattress to be breathable and cool, softer, gentler and more durable. The AdvantEDGETM Perimeter Fabric-Encased Coils can be found in all four models, making them 26% more durable than foam encasement. Specific models are made with Natural Latex, Microcoils, and CoolFlow® Advanced Gel Memory Foam Layer. Foam used in

Nuream mattresses are constructed using less raw materials than typical mattresses, making them friendlier on the environment.



The line of mattresses includes the Kate Firm 13", the Beasie Luxury Firm 13.5", the Rosie Plush EPT 15", and the Amelia Ultra Plush EPT 15.5".

Today, our initial lineup of products supports rest and improved sleep, but as we look forward, we are excited to expand our proprietary technology which provides science and data-driven decision support tools and sleep variables that will ultimately allow all of us to harness our brain power to improve sleep quality," concludes Cooley, who estimates this technology will be available within the next 12-18.

