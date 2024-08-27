'Kharge Must Resign!': BJP Ups Ante On Mallikarjun, Priyank, CM Siddaramaiah Over Land Allotment 'Scam' Near Bengaluru

(MENAFN- Live Mint) President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Priyank Kharge have found themselves under fire as BJP alleged a 'scam' in the land allotted to a trust fund run by the Kharge family in Karnataka. The BJP demanded a CBI probe into the matter, and dismissal of Priyank Kharge as Karnataka cabinet minister.

| Kharge family trust gets plot near Bengaluru; A new land scam? asks BJP KIADB land-allotment allegations

BJP leader Lahar Singh Siroya, also a Rajya Sabha member, had on Sunday questioned the alleged allocation of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) land to a trust run by Mallikarjun Kharge's family and asked when did they become aerospace entrepreneurs to be eligible for the land.

He had also sought to know whether the case was about misuse of power, nepotism and conflict of interest.

Alleging "nepotism", Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi T Narayanaswamy claimed that it is a case of criminal breach of trust from the Kharges towards the fellow Schedule Caste entrepreneurs.

| Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge takes jibe at Modi govt over UPS scheme KIADB land-allotment: What BJP alleged?

At a press conference held at the BJP headquarters, national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia called for the resignation of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank Kharge, who serves as a minister in the Karnataka government. Bhatia also demanded the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Bhatia accused the Congress party of pervasive corruption, stating,“There is a consistency in the Congress' acts of corruption. Their new slogan seems to be 'wherever we go, we will do corruption.' It's not an exaggeration to say that the Congress has become synonymous with corruption.”

He highlighted the recent controversy involving the allocation of five acres of land to a trust managed by Mallikarjun Kharge and his family.“This land allocation occurred under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's watch, and it was granted by bypassing established rules,” Bhatia alleged.“The trust includes Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife, his son-in-law Radhakrishna, and his sons Priyank and Rahul Kharge.”

| 'Aag lagane ki baatein': Kharge objects to PM's tweet on Anurag Thakur's remark

Bhatia further claimed that other companies and organizations had applied for the land, but it was awarded to the Kharge family trust in violation of procedural norms. He concluded by urging Kharge and Priyank Kharge to resign from their respective positions immediately.

KIADB land-allotment: What Congress replied?

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the land allotment and said it has been done in accordance with law.

Priyank Kharge, who is the Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj in the Congress government, asserted that there was no illegality, and accused the BJP of trying to indulge in politics by complaining to the Governor.

"BJP can say what they want. But they have to tell the people how is it illegal and what is illegal. It is a CA (Civic Amenity) site. It is not an industrial plot. It's an educational thing. The trust has been there for more than 2 decades and has been running educational institutions", Priyank Kharge said.

“(BJP MP) Lahar Singh has fallen out of political favour. He wants to get back by maligning Mallikarjun Kharge and his family. By this, he will be back in the limelight...If they (BJP) are not able to figure out how it is illegal, then what should I answer?” Kharge added.