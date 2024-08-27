Ceramics 3D Printing Markets New AM Research Report Sees $173M Of Market Activity In 2024, Growing To Nearly $900M In 2033

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Additive Research (AM Research) has published a new data product titled " Ceramics 3D Printing Markets & Forecast: 2024-2032 ". This database and forecast marks a new level of breadth and depth in ceramics additive manufacturing market reporting, and adds a new product line to AM Research's 3DP/AM market data offerings.

Overall Ceramic Additive Manufacturing Market Growth: Revenue Growth (2017-2032) $ Millions (Source: Additive Manufacturing Research)

The output of this report is an Excel data file, with ten years historical ceramics AM market data, and an eight-year forecast. Buyers of the report will also receive a report with a large variety of data visualizations and analysis.

The data itself was built using proprietary modeling and existing AM Research market data and deepened and contextualized by exhaustive research and direct interviews with a significant number of industry players. Once (and still) an AM market largely dominated by research and development as well as niches such as electronics, the AM ceramics industry has begun to take hold in real industrial settings and is expected to grow robustly going forward.

"Ceramics 3D Printing Markets & Forecast: 2024-2033" will be updated and offered annually and marks a new data product line to go along with AM Research's existing authoritative market data tracking for AM metal markets, AM polymer markets, and AM parts produced.

The Excel file provides the AM ceramics industry total market sizing, comprising hardware segments Vat Photopolymerization, Material Extrusion, Material Jetting, and Binder Jetting. Detailed breakouts are provided by vendor (OEM), geography, material, and by application (industry). The proprietary modeling represents more than 50,000 lines and 2.5 million cells of data.

Companies and organizations mentioned or profiled include but are not limited to: Lithoz, Tethon3D, 3DCERAM, Stratasys, ADMATEC, Voxeljet, ExOne, CONCR3DE, Xjet, and WASP.

AM Research sees $173M in ceramics AM market activity in 2024, led by Vat

Photopolymerization technology with 66% market share, followed by Material Extrusion at 21% and Binder Jetting at 13%, while Material Jetting is still rather nascent.



Within Vat

Photopolymerization specific leading industries include Aerospace, Medical and Tooling, each with about 15% market share, followed by Dental at 9% and Energy at 5%. Looking forward, Medical and Aerospace appear poised to make significant market share gains.



The Binder Jetting segment is led by the Tooling industry with about 36% market share, followed by Automotive (21%) and Medical (about 3.5%). Looking forward, AM Research expects these ratios to more or less maintain, with Energy also carving out a small market.

Within Material Jetting, the Tooling is once again most prevalent with approximately 21.5% share, followed by Dental at around 5%. Looking forward, by 2032 AM Research expects the Dental Material Jetting market to exceed that for Tooling.

About Additive Manufacturing Research:

Since 2013, Additive Manufacturing Research has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. AM Research's analysis and data drives strategy development in the additive industry and has been adopted and presented by many of the industry's largest firms.

