Sales Xceleration Introduces Newest Fractional Vps Of Sales To Propel Business Growth

Sales Xceleration® is thrilled to introduce its newest Fractional VPs of Sales, individuals who bring unparalleled sales leadership expertise to small and mid-sized businesses. With a proven track record in driving sales success, these seasoned professionals leverage the Certified Sales Operating Management SystemTM, to deliver rapid and sustainable growth, ensuring businesses thrive in today's competitive market.

Dan Bidwell, 35 years of experience | Greater Columbus, OH

Dan is an accomplished executive sales leader with a comprehensive management background encompassing the areas of sales, business development, and marketing for prominent technology companies.

Joan Brooks, 25 years of experience | Omaha, NE

Joan is a dynamic, results-driven VP of Sales with a record of building top-performing teams and proven success in strategic planning, recruiting, and data analysis. She is an innovative leader with an Executive MBA, fostering collaboration and excellence.

Mark Crompton, 30+ years of experience | Greater Chicago, IL

Mark is an accomplished executive with over 30 years of experience in various industries and international assignments. He excels at team building and developing profitable sales channels and has a proven track record of increasing revenue and profitability.

Terri Denver, 25+ years of experience | San Francisco Bay Area, CA

Terri is a dynamic executive leader known for her collaborative approach and ability to build high-performing teams in fast-paced SaaS and B2B tech environments. Her strategic mindset and empowering leadership style drive innovation and exceptional results.

Mark Kummer, 25+ years of experience | Toronto, ON

As a results-focused executive, Mark is passionate about building top-performing teams and a culture of success. Today, he helps small and mid-size businesses break through growth barriers in order to achieve strong top and bottom-line results.

Jim LeDane, 40+ years of experience | Las Vegas, NV

Jim is a highly accomplished sales veteran with over 40 years of experience, known for his strategic leadership and success in building and managing top-performing sales teams for 35 years.

Darren Legault, 25+ years of experience | Ottawa, ON

Darren is a dedicated sales leader with over 25 years of experience building and leading sales teams across different industries. He understands the challenges small to mid-sized businesses face and thrives in helping these organizations achieve record breaking growth.

Dan Lubic, 25 years of experience | Greater Miami/Fort Lauderdale, FL

Dan is a distinguished sales leadership expert, dedicated to empowering individuals and teams to surpass their sales objectives. Marked by a profound ability to transform sales potential into tangible success, he has guided countless professionals to achieve and often exceed their targets.

Chris Murphy, 26 years of experience | Greater Boston, MA

Chris is a sales leadership expert, dedicated to optimizing sales teams and driving revenue across various industries. His three decades of experience allows him to assess the needs of a sales organization and quickly focus on where he can make this biggest impact.

Steven Schaal, 30+ years of experience | Greater Orlando, FL

Steve is a highly versatile senior executive with over 30 years of corporate (public/private) experience, creating and executing on commercial strategies in both domestic and international markets.

Bill Schamp, 25+ years of experience | Greater Philadelphia, PA

Bill is a business development and sales leader with a proven track record of driving growth across diverse industries. He leads high-performing teams and implement tailored strategies for sustainable success, focusing on continuous improvement to achieve tangible results.

Daniel Thompson, 25 years of experience | London, UK

Daniel is a renowned sales leadership expert dedicated to empowering business owners and CEOs with strategies to rapidly accelerate revenue growth. His expertise helps organizations unlock their full potential, driving significant and sustainable financial success.

Andy Wilson, 30 years of experience | Greater Denver, CO

Andy helps small and medium-sized businesses achieve breakout sales performance using effective sales strategies, processes, and execution plans. With 30 years of successful sales leadership, he inspires and motivates sales teams to surpass their goals and drive sustainable revenue growth.

About Sales Xceleration®

At Sales Xceleration, our mission is clear: to build a path to more sales for our clients through our Certified Sales Operating Management SystemTM and the guidance of our Outsourced VPs of Sales.

Our proven system, expertly implemented by Certified Sales Leaders, is built from time-tested tools and resources, designed to elevate sales performance through the core elements of Strategy, Process, and Execution. To learn more about Sales Xceleration® and the services offered, visit our website.

