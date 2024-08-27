Dallas Jewish Historical Society Selects Tegan Digital As Agency Of Record

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Jewish Historical Society is partnering with local marketing agency

Tegan Digital to revamp their presence. As their Agency of Record, Tegan will enhance DJHS' existing digital to better represent the rich significance of the organization's mission.

"Protecting the legacy of our community in the metroplex is of utmost importance," says Beri Schwitzer, Executive Director of the Dallas Jewish Historical Society. "With Tegan's help, we are confident we can further our work across the Dallas Jewish community."

For over 50 years, the Dallas Jewish Historical Society has worked to preserve and provide education on Dallas Jewish history. The organization's archive boasts an impressive collection of documents, photographs, and objects from early Jewish-owned businesses, synagogues and families, all vital to the contribution of the city's Jewish community. The DJHS proudly serves as a repository for Dallas' most beloved Jewish institutions, including the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas and the Jewish Community Center.

The Tegan team will revamp DJHS's visual identity to ensure it aligns with the institution's core values and mission. Tegan will amplify their community connection through a brand new digital experience designed to enhance the overall user experience for website visitors. The website redesign will increase awareness around the organization's initiatives and offerings for the community.

Additionally, our team will provide continuous support of DJHS' message and historical storytelling through enhanced social media content, targeted email marketing, and comprehensive event support.

Through these improvements, the updated branding and website will facilitate better communication, foster deeper community engagement, and drive greater participation in DJHS' programs and services.

We've had the unique pleasure of working with some of the most respected Jewish leaders in the metroplex, including the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, Levine Academy, The Legacy Senior Communities, Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas" says John Herrington, partner at Tegan. "We are thrilled to partner with yet another institution in the Jewish community."

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 13 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Safe Harbor Marinas, Dallas Museum of Art, Tolleson Wealth Management, and Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas. Tegan was named on Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies for two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024. For more information, visit tegan.

About Dallas Jewish Historical Society

For 50 years, The Dallas Jewish Historical Society has housed a rich collection of documents, photographs, and objects from early Jewish businesses, synagogues, families, and individuals integral to Dallas history. With a climate-controlled vault for research, DJHS maintains the highest archival standards. For decades, DJHS has been a key repository for the Dallas Jewish community, working with the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas and the JCC. As the only agency dedicated to preserving the history of the entire Greater Dallas Jewish community, DJHS is continuously expanding its collection.

