WSANDN Sets Sights On Ending Ukraine-Russia And Israel-Hamas Conflicts

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold and visionary move towards global peace, the World Subnationals and Nations (WSANDN) has announced the launch of The Global Peace Agreement (GPA), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at bringing an end to ongoing conflicts, including the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas disputes. This monumental effort is set to reshape global and provide a robust framework for eradicating wars and worldwide.

Dr. Dominion V. Judah, WSANDN President General.

World Peace Flag (Courtesy of WSANDN).

The GPA, conceived and developed by President General Dominion V. Judah, the esteemed founder of WSANDN, represents a significant leap forward in peacebuilding. The initiative is spearheaded by the WSANDN Peace Agency (WSANDNPA), which is dedicated to promoting and advocating for the agreement's adoption on a global scale.

Historical and Recent Devastations

Wars have caused immense suffering throughout history. The World Wars and the Holocaust resulted in millions of deaths and widespread destruction. Recent conflicts like the Syrian Civil War, Yemen, and Afghanistan have caused severe humanitarian crises. The Rwandan Genocide in 1994 and ongoing violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan have also led to massive loss and displacement. The Libyan Civil War, Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the Israel-Hamas clashes have further exacerbated instability and suffering. These events highlight the urgent need for effective peacebuilding to prevent further violence and restore stability.

The Global Peace Agreement is a cornerstone of international diplomacy. It provides a comprehensive legal framework to address and eliminate all forms of violent conflict and terrorism. It outlines a detailed process for conflict resolution, including diplomatic negotiations, economic incentives, and robust measures to prevent future violence. Its aim is to foster a global environment of peace, security, and economic prosperity.

"This marks a pivotal moment in our quest for global harmony," said Dr. Dominion V. Judah. "The Global Peace Agreement is a call to action for individuals, governments, and organizations worldwide to unite to end the suffering caused by wars and terrorism. It represents our collective commitment to creating a better world for future generations".

The GPA is now available for signing on signforpeace/wsandn and wsandn . The initiative requires the support of 4 billion people worldwide to be ratified as international law. This ambitious target underscores the importance of widespread participation in achieving global peace.

WSANDNPA is urging everyone to play a role in this historic endeavor. Governments, private and public organizations, and individuals are all encouraged to sign the agreement and support its implementation. The collective endorsement of the Global Peace Agreement will signal a unified commitment to ending conflicts and fostering a secure and prosperous world.

The launch of the GPA comes at a critical time when the world faces multiple ongoing conflicts and escalating threats of terrorism. By providing a clear and actionable framework, the agreement offers a tangible path towards resolving these issues and preventing future violence.

"We need all the support from everyone-governments, organizations, and individuals-to ensure a better world and future for all," Dr. Judah emphasized. "The Global Peace Agreement is our opportunity to make a lasting difference. Let us unite in this effort and make peace a reality."

For further information or to participate in the Global Peace Agreement, please visit wsandn

or href="" rel="nofollow" wsand .

Contact Information:

WSANDN Peace Agency

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (509) 505-0696

About WSANDN:

The World Subnationals and Nations (WSANDN) is a global organization established to actualize global peace, equity, and equality among nations. It is committed to upholding human rights with dignity and fostering economic growth and development in all subnational territories and nations. Founded by President General Dominion V. Judah, WSANDN seeks to enhance global diplomacy and address pressing international issues through innovative and inclusive solutions.

