Viridi Failsafe Battery Storage Systems At West Point

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Provided mobile power for the tactical operations center supporting land navigation courses during cadet field training at Camp Buckner



BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Viridi Parente , Inc. (Viridi), a leader in developing the first and only fail-safe battery storage system that provides on-demand and affordable power for use in industrial, medical, commercial, municipal, and residential building applications, today announced successful deployment of its state-of-the art fail-safe battery at West Point to support the military with safe, reliable energy.

Viridi Provided Mobile Power for the Tactical Operations Center Supporting Land Navigation Courses During Cadet Field Training at Camp Buckner

Continue Reading

Viridi's RPS150 energy storage system (ESS) provided mobile power for the tactical operations center supporting land navigation courses during cadet field training (CFT) at Camp Buckner this summer.

"We are truly grateful to West Point and the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department for the opportunity to support these exciting projects," said Jon M. Williams, CEO of Viridi. "The Army's commitment to innovation and sustainability inspires us all, and we are honored to contribute to your mission of excellence."

The ESS mobile deployed unit was connected to a diesel generator set in a micro-grid configuration and programmed to recharge automatically after use. The Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department (EECS) metered the system during the training as a preliminary demonstration site to assess the feasibility of ESS performance in field operations.

A second parallel project will identify how to integrate the RPS150 ESS with the Army's TMS protocol for microgrids. This project will be a cadet-led, yearlong capstone project focused on integration of Battery Energy Storage Systems into Tactical Microgrid Standards.



"We are excited to work with Viridi using cutting edge energy storage systems to implement and evaluate laboratory research in support of training and operations. The ESS allowed us to provide quiet and reliable electrical power in austere locations while reducing our fuel consumption and emissions." LTC Nicholas Barry, Assistant Professor, USMA EECS.



The integration of energy storage systems into tactical military operations promises a reduction in fuel consumption and corresponding reduction in logistical support requirements. It also enables the efficient integration and/or renewable and fuel free electrical generators to support ever increasing energy requirements.



For more information about Viridi and its BESS technology, visit: Viridiparente.

For more information about the United States Military Academy at West Point, visit: United States Military Academy West Point

About Viridi Parente

Viridi Parente, Inc. (Viridi), based in Buffalo, New York, specializes in point-of-use lithium-ion battery technology. Viridi is pioneering fail-safe distributed energy storage, offering affordable, on-demand power

with unmatched safety and scalability. Their unique design is the only one on the market safe for installation and operation in occupied spaces and around critical equipment in virtually any environment. Committed to a zero-carbon energy revolution, Viridi is shaping a sustainable future for all.

Learn more at: , and follow Viridi on LinkedIn .



Media Contact

Alexandra Pony

[email protected]

250.858.0656

SOURCE Viridi Parente