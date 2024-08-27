Autonomix Medical, Inc. To Present At H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THE WOODLANDS, TX, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the“Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced that Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global Conferenc being held September 9-11, 2024 in New York, NY.



In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in in-person one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website .

A video webcast of the presentation will be accessible for viewing on-demand beginning on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company's website (autonomix.com ). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company's first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.



For more information, visit and connect with the Company on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

