Net2phone Introduces A Single-Pane-Of-Glass View For Engaging Business Conversations Across Channels

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Powerful New Interface Allows net2phone Unite Users to Manage All Communications from One Screen, Making It Easy to Engage Whether in The Office, Working Remotely or On-the-Go

Other New Features Include AI-Powered Call Summaries & Transcriptions, and Internal Team Chats

Newark, NJ, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- net2phone , a leading provider of intelligent communications-as-a-service for businesses and contact centers, today unveiled a bold new interface for its Unite business communications platform while adding AI-powered instant call summaries and transcriptions, and internal team chat.

The Unite single-pane-of-glass view enables business users to manage and engage with multiple conversations across voice, video meetings, and messaging.

“Our flagship business communications platform now 'unites' diverse conversational threads together in a single, beautifully arranged view. Our users can track, manage, initiate, or join conversations -- moving fluidly across phone calls, virtual meetings, text messages, and internal chat,” said Jonah Fink, President of net2phone.“We are also introducing instant AI-generated call summaries and transcriptions to enhance workflows and collaboration.”

These powerful new tools harmonize with the key features that net2phone's clients have long relied upon to power their conversations across channels and devices:



Unlimited domestic calling;

Unlimited international calling to 40+ countries;

Call recording;

Video conferencing;

Web and mobile apps to enable untethered communications from laptop or smartphone; SMS/MMS text messaging.

Daniel Leubitz, Head of Product at net2phone, added,“We are proud to release Unite's enhanced user interface. The interface not only enables businesses to communicate more effectively by converging diverse channels into a single, intuitive screen, but also leverages AI for smarter, more effective interactions and engagement.”

See Unite in action here: zHKnc , or to learn more about how Unite can enhance your business, visit net2phone.com and get connected with a net2phone expert.

About net2phone:

net2phone's innovative cloud-based, unified communications as a service, contact center as a service and SIP trunking solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations with enhanced intelligence and insights. net2phone's commitment to delivering reliable and high-quality communications services has earned it a reputation as a leader in both innovation and growth. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT). To learn more, please visit or connect on LinkedIn .

net2phone Media Contact:

Denise D'Arienzo

VP of Marketing & Sales Operations

Email: ...

IDT Corporation Investor Relations Contact:

Bill Ulrey

Phone: (973) 438-3838

E-mail: ...



# # #

