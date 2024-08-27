(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointment of Lt. General (Ret.) Terry G. Robling Expands NANO Nuclear's Contacts with U.S. Military

New York, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear”), a vertically integrated advanced nuclear energy and company developing portable clean energy solutions, today announced that it has appointed Lieutenant General Terry G. Robling, USMC (Ret.), as the Chair of its Executive Advisory Board for and Defense Appropriations and Requirements.

Lieutenant General Robling's 38 years of distinguished service in the United States Marine Corps earned him 31 Department of Defense commendations, including the Order of the Rising Sun from the Emperor of Japan and the Legion of Honour (Rank of Knight) from the President of France. A three-star general officer, Lt. Gen. Robling culminated his military career as the Commanding General of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, where he oversaw all Marine Corps operations in the strategically vital Asia-Pacific region.

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Appoints Lieutenant General Terry G. Robling, USMC (Ret.), as its Chair of the Executive Advisory Board for Federal and Defense Appropriations and Requirements.

A naval aviator with over 5,200 flight hours and a graduate of the U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School ("Top Gun"), Lt. Gen. Robling has participated in numerous combat and operational missions. His exceptional leadership earned him numerous awards, including the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, and Legion of Merit. His leadership roles positioned him as one of the most influential figures in the Marine Corps, responsible for managing large-scale military operations and fostering international partnerships critical to U.S. national security.

“NANO Nuclear has the capabilities to bring about real change in how the United States approaches clean energy solutions and maintains energy independence,” said Lt. Gen. Robling, Chair of the Executive Advisory Board for Federal and Defense Appropriations and Requirements of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. “For generations, the United States had been a global leader in innovation, and it is crucial that we reclaim that leadership by supporting technologies that enable us to achieve energy independence while safeguarding the environment for future generations. I believe NANO Nuclear is well positioned to help propel the nation toward a carbon-free, energy-abundant future, and I am delighted to contribute my expertise to advancing its goals.”

Following his retirement, Lt. Gen. Robling turned to the private sector, founding a firm specializing in consulting services for large aerospace manufacturers, before eventually taking up the positions of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of PKL Services Inc., which he held for over five years. Currently, Lt. Gen. Robling is a strategic advisor to numerous companies and sits on the advisory board of multiple non-profit associations.

“Lt. Gen. Robling is an exceptionally experienced and accomplished military leader. As such, it is an honor to welcome him to our growing and bipartisan Executive Advisory Board,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear Energy. “He has led one of the most strategically significant and extensive commands in the United States Marine Corps with distinction. His deep-rooted and refined understanding of the United States' need for innovative and forward-thinking energy solutions will be instrumental in positioning NANO Nuclear as a key partner in the development and integration of advanced nuclear solutions across the U.S. armed forces and defense agencies.”

Lt. Gen. Robling joins NANO Nuclear during a focused effort to expand its professional network and build relationships with key government officials. In his role, Lt. Gen. Robling will be instrumental in aligning NANO Nuclear's initiatives with the energy needs of various U.S. armed forces and defense agencies, supporting the growing demand for advanced nuclear energy solutions nationwide.

“We are very excited to welcome Lt. Gen. Robling to our Advisory Board,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Reactor Development of NANO Nuclear Energy. “His extensive relationships within the U.S. Department of Defense, along with the connections he has cultivated over years of leading the U.S. armed forces abroad and his inspiring leadership qualities, will be invaluable as we seek to cultivate business development opportunities and navigate potential military procurement pathways. As we advance the development of our advanced nuclear reactor solutions and technologies, I am confident that Lt. Gen. Robling will be a significant contributor to our efforts to promote the energy independence of the U.S.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across four business lines: (i) cutting edge portable microreactor technology, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation and (iv) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's products in technical development are “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and“ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor , each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT) , a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF) , a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

