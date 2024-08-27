Consolidated Water Increases Dividend And Declares Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend Of $0.11 Per Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd . (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water and plants, has increased its quarterly cash dividend and declared a dividend of $0.11 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024.



This fourth quarter dividend represents an increase of 15.8% from the third quarter 2024 dividend of $0.095 per share.

The cash dividend is payable on October 31, 2024 to of record at the close of business on October 1, 2024.

“Improving sales from our Caribbean-based businesses and the resolution of our Mexico arbitration have resulted in increased cash flow,” stated Consolidated Water president and CEO, Rick McTaggart.“These results and our strong positive outlook supported the decision by our board of directors to increase our quarterly dividend for our stockholders.”

The company also recently reported revenue of $32.5 million and earnings per share of $0.99 in the second quarter of 2024.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.

The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit cwco.com .

