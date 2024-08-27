Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced For August 29Th

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor series announced the agenda for the Clean Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held August 29th.



Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We're looking forward to hosting the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference featuring a group of notable OTCQX and OTCQB companies presenting,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.“Our markets are tailored to meet the needs of today's resource companies as they look to expand their investor base, and we are proud to support their outreach through the VIC platform.”

