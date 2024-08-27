Horizon Copper To Present At The Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 29Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Horizon Copper invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Copper Corp. (TSX.V: HCU; OTCQX: HNCUF) (“ Horizon Copper ” or the“ Company ”), a growth company with a portfolio of diversified copper interests in leading copper mines, will present live at the Clean Metals Virtual Investor hosted by on August 29th.

DATE : August 29th

TIME: 1:30 PM ET/ 10:30 AM PDT

LINK:

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 29th to September 4th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

About Horizon Copper

Horizon Copper is a premier copper company holding a portfolio of unparalleled copper assets including a 1.66% net profits interest on the Antamina copper mine, exposure to the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine through a 24% equity ownership in Entrée Resources Ltd., and a 30% interest in the copper-gold Hod Maden project. Horizon Copper plans to actively grow its portfolio of assets with a focus on copper projects.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS

Horizon Copper

Investor Relations

604 336 8189

...

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

...