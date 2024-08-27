RETHINK Retail Unveils 2024 Top AI Leaders In Retail: Walmart Veteran Matthew Adam Smith Leads Expansive Air Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RETHINK Retail is recognizing 150 trailblazers driving AI innovation. The initiative will foster collaboration and accelerate AI-driven transformation.

- Matthew Adam Smith, Executive Director of AiR Initiative

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RETHINK Retail , a global leader in retail content and insights, announces its inaugural list of the 2024 Top AI Leaders as part of its AiR (AI in Retail) program. The list highlights 150 leaders across 10 categories driving AI innovation, including Retailers & Brands, Technology, Investors, Ethicists, and more.

The announcement builds on successful AI-focused events at NRF's Big Show and ShopTalk, where executives from leading technology firms shared insights. "The overwhelming response to these events showed the need for a dedicated, trusted resource focused on AI in retail,” said Paul Lewis, Co-founder and Managing Director of RETHINK Retail. AiR is designed to educate retail professionals, showcase innovative work, and offer a forum for leaders to collaborate on shaping the industry's future.

Among the honorees are leaders from technology providers Intel, Diebold Nixdorf, and Microsoft, consulting giants Cognizant and PwC, and newer, native AI players like Rocketium.“I am honored to be recognized and eager to collaborate with other pioneers in AI innovation,” said Sushant Warikoo, SVP at Cognizant.“AI is transforming retail and is increasingly critical for brands to gain a competitive edge.” Satej Sirur, co-Founder and CEO of Rocketium, added,“I'm thrilled to be part of this prestigious list of leaders. The marketing and creative teams embracing AI today will be tomorrow's winners.”

Carlton Dossman, CVP, U.S. Retail and Consumer Goods at Microsoft remarked,“I am proud to be recognized among those reimagining retail with AI, which is key to creating smarter, more personalized experiences, and enhancing operational efficiency in the industry.”

RETHINK Retail has named Matthew Adam Smith as Executive Director of the AiR initiative. A former launch leader of Walmart's retail media network and eCommerce marketplace, Smith is also the Founder and CEO of TWO ISAACS, a consultancy focused on AI-driven business transformation.“These leaders aren't just names on a list,” said Smith.“We're building a community that will lead retail through the most transformative era in our history.”

Julia Hare, Co-founder and Editor-In-Chief of RETHINK Retail, added,“These leaders will join our existing communities of Top Retail Experts and Global Retail Leaders to solve complex challenges together.”

RETHINK Retail's communities offer members connections, exclusive events, speaking opportunities, and more. Thomas Harms, EY's Managing Partner and 2023 Top Retail Expert, shared,“This community has opened unparalleled opportunities, and I'm eager to see the innovations these AI leaders bring.” Shardé Marchewski, Wayfair's Head of Purpose & Inclusion, added,“They offer great access to insider advice, research, and industry networking.”

AI is transforming retail across customer service, demand forecasting, inventory management, and marketing. Solutions developed by AiR leaders include chatbots, autonomous robots, smart shelves, and predictive analytics, driving advancements in personalization, automation, and efficiency.

To support this announcement, RETHINK Retail is releasing interviews with honorees and seeking AI case study submissions from retail professionals. Selected entries will be featured in the upcoming AiR“LookBook,” showcased at the AiR Virtual Summit in fall 2024, and considered for the AiR Awards in early 2025.

For more information about the AiR Program, the full list of Top AI Leaders, opportunities to participate and RSVP to our future AiR events, visit rethink/air . For sponsorship inquiries, contact us at ...stries.

About AiR:

AiR (AI in Retail) is the leading community and platform helping retailers harness AI's transformative power. We provide members with insights, strategies, and innovative ideas to revolutionize their businesses. To learn more, visit rethink/air.

About RETHINK Retail:

RETHINK Retail is the premier destination for executive-led insights into retail's evolving landscape. Our award-winning content reaches top decision-makers and industry leaders worldwide. To learn more, visit rethink.

AiR Press Team

RETHINK Retail

...stries

Top AI in Retail (AiR) Leaders

