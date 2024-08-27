Jack Links® And Frito-Lay® Offer $5,000 And Flavor-Fied Headshots To Gen Zers Willing To 'Meat Their Inner Flavor'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fans can test new "Flavor Filters" and Enter for a Chance to Win an Experience Fit for a Lead Guitarist, Stallion Trainer, Race Car Driver and more

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the endless amount of job listings that say they need a "rock star" or someone who can "slay," Gen Z are often required to tone down their vibrant personalities and quirks in the workplace. That's why, following National Authenticity Day and leading up to job hunting season, Jack Link's ® and Frito-Lay ® are giving Gen Z the opportunity to meat their inner flavor.

Jack Link's® and Frito-Lay® Flavor Filter for Race Car Driver, Lead Guitarist and Stallion Trainer.

Young 9-to-5'ers experiencing the collective yawn known as "job bore out" are encouraged to embrace their flavorful personalities by creating new, flavor-fied headshots on meatyourinnerflavor , where they can also enter for a chance to win an experience fit for a lead guitarist, stallion trainer, and racecar driver (with $5,000 to-boot!). By uploading their selfie and using a "Flavor Filter" that matches their own boldness, fans will receive brand-new headshot that's perfectly fit to set their professional profiles ablaze. Entrants are also encouraged to upload their flavor-fied photo to LinkedIn and post to their feed with the hashtag #OpenToFlavor.

Each title is inspired by the brand's new 'Meat Your Flavor' video series , which highlights how Jack Link's Flamin' Hot®, Fritos® Chili Cheese and Doritos® Spicy Sweet Chili flavored meat snacks unleashes the 'you' with more flavor.

"Just like our iconic collaboration with Jack Link's, flavor is Gen Z's superpower. We're not about fitting them in boxes; we're about stoking their inner flames," said Leslie Vesper, Vice President of Marketing at Frito-Lay. "It's our goal at Frito-Lay to disrupt the mundane and create innovative, epic flavors that meat the bold kaleidoscope of Gen Z personalities beyond snacking."

"At Jack Link's, creativity is at the core of everything we do. Our mission is to craft amazing flavors that reflect the vibrant and unique personalities of our fans," said Molly Russell, Director of Marketing for the Jack Link's brand. "Through our partnership with Frito-Lay, we've discovered new ways to excite meat snack enthusiasts with flavors they'll love."

Each winner's package* includes a gift card to enjoy an experience like attending a concert, horseback riding or a racecar ride along plus, $5,000 and deliciously flavorful office snacks including Jack Link's Fritos Chili Cheese, Flamin' Hot and Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili flavored Beef Jerky and Meat Sticks.



To meat your inner flavor, snap a selfie with the "Flavor Filters" at meatyourinnerflavor

through September 15. Be

sure to follow the brands on social media at @jacklinksjerky , @officialfritos , @flaminhot and @doritos .



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18 (19 in AL and NE) years of age and older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts at 12 p.m. (noon) ET on 8/27/24 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 9/15/24. Subject to Official Rules, including how to enter, prize details, odds, and restrictions, see . Sponsor:

Frito-Lay, Inc., 7701 Legacy Drive, Plano, TX

75024.

