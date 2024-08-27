Abbvie Awards Scholarships To 45 U.S. Students Living With Chronic Immune-Mediated Diseases

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

More than 400 undergraduate and students in the

U.S. have benefited from the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship since its inception in 2016

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV ) today announced the 2024-2025 recipients of the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship, aimed to support students living with chronic, inflammatory diseases as they pursue higher education.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here:



LaWanda McCraney Quote Card

Continue Reading



Due to the constraints of living with chronic illness, research finds that young adults with childhood-onset chronic illness have statistically lower rates of high school and college graduation.1 To honor the determination of these students, the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship strives to ease the financial burden and empower students to achieve their personal and academic aspirations.

"AbbVie is deeply committed to caring for the whole patient in immunology," said Jérôme Bouyer, senior vice president and president of Immunology at AbbVie, "We are honored to support students as they pursue their academic journeys and strive toward a life beyond the constraints of their immune-mediated conditions."

AbbVie awarded scholarships to 45 recipients split equally among dermatology, gastroenterology and rheumatology therapeutic areas. Qualified applicants were selected based on academic excellence, community leadership, essay submission and recommendation letters. By investing in their education, AbbVie intends to promote resilience and inspire hope for a future beyond their disease.

"Receiving the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship is more than just financial support; it is a profound validation of my dedication to achieving my personal and professional goals despite the daily battle with an inflammatory disease," said LaWanda McCraney, 2024-2025 scholarship recipient and PhD candidate at Adler University. "This scholarship is a testament to the potential impact of my work and the importance of perseverance in the face of challenges."

Students living with immune-mediated conditions across dermatology, gastroenterology and rheumatology seeking an associate, bachelor's, master's or doctorate degree are eligible to apply for the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship. Those interested in applying for the 2025-2026 scholarship period, can sign up here

to be notified when the application period opens.

Interested students can explore eligibility criteria and apply on the newly relaunched website, .

About the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship

The AbbVie Immunology Scholarship provides financial support to exceptional students living with inflammatory diseases and pursuing higher education in the United States. Through this scholarship, AbbVie's passion for patient care is extended to empower students as they pursue a degree and a life not defined by their disease. It is not necessary for scholarship applicants to have taken, currently take, or intend to take in the future, any medicine or product marketed by AbbVie, and this is not a consideration in the selection criteria. Visit

to learn more.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at . Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn,

Facebook , Instagram , X (formerly Twitter) , and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements



Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.



References

Maslow, G. R., Haydon, A., McRee, A.-L., Ford, C. A., & Halpern, C. T. (2011). "Growing Up With a Chronic Illness: Social Success, Educational/Vocational Distress".Journal of Adolescent Health, 49(2), 206–212.

US-IMM-240094

SOURCE AbbVie