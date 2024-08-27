Enhancing School Safety Upgrades With Security Doors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A teacher guiding a child inside the school

Before: A school hallway lined with closed, traditional-style doors.

After: Open and relaxed school hallway featuring Won-Door, providing enhanced security.

School safety is a top priority for administrators across the nation. The right doors can help keep kids safe in the event of an emergency or an intruder.

HATFIELD, PA, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- School Safety with Won-Doors : A New Standard in Security SolutionsSchool safety is a top priority for administrators across the nation. With over 17,000 students in 26 schools, the Superintendent of Tooele County School District, Utah, poses a crucial question: 'How can we ensure the best return on investment when securing our schools?'"When he first heard about Won-Door he asked a second question,“How are doors going to help me with my concern of keeping kids safe in an event of an emergency or an intruder?”The initial skepticism is understandable: 'Can doors really protect our children in emergencies or intruder situations?' The answer lies in the innovative technology of Won-Doors.Won-Door TechnologyUsing Won-Doors helps minimize the visual impact of the added security in schools and at the same time creates a safe, open environment that is conducive to learning, while providing much-needed fire and security protection.Central Command: Manage your school from a central command center and easily control the compartmentalization of your campus with the push of a button.Retrofit: The same protection levels can be had on both existing and new construction that fits the unique design of your facility without interrupting the school season.School Lockdown: Seven seconds is all it takes to lock down your school to block sight and prevent outside intruders from entering. Compartmentalizes and hardens buildings in seconds while still meeting ADA requirements and allowing for safe and secure passageway. Shut and lock corridors with a push of a button.Access Controls: Limits access afterhours or in emergencies at the push of a button. Connects to external peripheral devices such as a keypad, card reader or fingerprint authentication device.Cost Effective – Minimizes costs by allowing for security on fire doors. Increases leasable space, integrates with existing systems, replaces costly fire-rated glass and lowers maintenance costs, providing larger more opens spaces for less.Real World ApplicationsWon-Doors are installed in schools and universities across the nation to help mitigate school tragedies using remote-deployable security doors that also prevent the spread of fire.Watch this video for a sampling of school projects where this technology is already being used, providing a sensible approach to mitigating school tragedies.Case Studies: Sandy Hook Elementary, Baylor University, East Providence Highschool, University of Texas AustinWon-Door TestimonialsSchool administrators and official make ensuring safety one of their top priorities. Enhancing security of a school building is crucial, as it helps students and families feel at ease, allowing them to concentrate on education without the distraction of safety worries.Hear directly from faculty and staff or parents on how Won-Doors are helping to make schools safer from unauthorized entry and/or read the testimonials below:Dr. Scott Rogers, Superintendent of Schools in Toole County School District:“What keeps us up at night is student, staff and parent safety. I saw these doors, and they are strong. I put my shoulder into one because I didn't believe it. I saw videos of guys with sledgehammers, crowbars and chairs trying to break through these barriers and it just didn't happen. They are durable, almost maintenance free and aesthetically, they look nice.”Marianne Oborn, Director of Counseling and Social Services, Tooele County School District:“When we saw the examples that they showed us, my expectations were exceeded. It was more inviting, more open. It was fantastic. It was even better than what I expected. It really does add to a more mentally healthy environment.”Andy Peterson, Rose Spring Elementary, School Principal“I was completely sold once I saw the doors (Won-Doors) in action. Reception from parents was fantastic, they were very excited that we now have these doors.”Lisa Purnue, mother of an elementary student,“There is a comforting, calm feeling when I drop my daughter off at school that I haven't had until the Won-Doors were installed. With this in place, I have peace of mind.”Steve West, Operations Director,“With 30 days and 15 doors, I was absolutely amazed they were able to accomplish that, make it happen, get our school clean, get things back and ready for our school ready to open in a very short time.”Before and After with Won-DoorsA more open and relaxed atmosphere is created with Won-Door while providing extra school security:ConclusionEnsure your school's safety with certified Won-Door installations. Join the growing number of schools nationwide that are prioritizing security and peace of mind for students, staff, and families.Door Services Corporation, a Won-Door solutions provider, is thrilled to be able to provide solutions to for school safety. The goal is to help protect students and staff with Won-Doors. Won-Door fire and security solutions in schools can be a first line of defense against intruders and even fires.With certified Won-Door installers and service technicians, we are ready to help you with your first line of defense against intruders and even fires. Get in touch with anyone one of our branch locations today.Media Contact: Krista Rivers, Marketing Manager, Door Services Corporation, ...

