New Training Program Helps Trucking Companies Combat Aggressive Litigation

Protect Your Company with The Ultimate Defense

The Ultimate Defense protects economically vital companies against nuclear verdicts and settlements

- Infinit-I Workforce

TEXARKANA, ARKANSAS, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INFINIT-I, a tech-focused safety and accountability company, introduces a new product to help the combat increasingly large settlements and verdicts due to accidents.

According to the American Transportation Research Institute, the trucking industry is seeing an epidemic of“nuclear verdicts” (settlements in excess of $10M) against companies in the event of an accident. In a study from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the median award in such cases is $21M. Yet, the assigned fault is disproportionate. According to findings from a University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute study, 70% of accidents are caused by passenger vehicles, but trucking is found at fault 81% of the time.

Plaintiff attorneys have perfected tactics that paint trucking companies in a negative light and stir the emotions of a jury. They now use these tactics on companies with any type of commercial vehicle. The stakes are high, and many companies are in danger of losing everything to one accident.

This threat undermines a critical piece of the national supply chain. "The trucking industry is a vital part of the American economy," says INFINIT-I CEO, Jay Wommack. "Despite this, trucking companies all over the country find themselves under increasing pressure from plaintiff lawyers. Any accident involving a CMV is placed under incredible scrutiny as the court of public opinion flips from hailing truck drivers as“Everyday Heroes” to“Negligent Monsters” in an instant."

INFINIT-I now offers a lifeline to companies with fleets of any size or class. In 2024, seeing the uptick in multi-million-dollar verdicts, INFINIT-I began working with Steve Setliff, one of the top transportation defense attorneys in the country. Together they developed "The Ultimate Defense ,” a program that uncovers tested plaintiff attorney tactics and areas for proactive defense.

The training series walks users through the steps of what happens after an accident, what plaintiff attorneys will attempt to pick apart, how companies can proactively defend themselves by having a culture of safety, and how companies and drivers can help their defense by gathering evidence at the scene of an accident.

However, preparation is only part of the cure. Transportation defense attorneys agree that many cases are lost within 12 hours of an accident due to a lack of evidence-especially when you consider that a commonly used tactic against trucking is to 'run down the clock' and file just before the end of the statute of limitations in the hopes that people have moved on and evidence has disappeared.

To counter this, The Ultimate Defense program also includes access to new digital accident checklists for better evidence documentation. It is a step-by-step digital guide that drivers and company representatives can follow to collect the information and evidence needed to defend a potential lawsuit. The checklists include photo and video capture, automatic notifications and alerts, and digital documentation of responses. Using this tool will help companies present a more accurate, less emotional, retelling of the facts of the accident.

INFINIT-I's aim is to not only make the roads of America safer, but to help trucking companies continue to deliver vital goods and services in an increasingly litigious climate.

The Ultimate Defense can be purchased at

**Join us for an exclusive introduction webinar **

Jay Wommack, CEO of Vertical Alliance Group, joins host Steve Kessler to share a groundbreaking new program that helps trucking companies protect themselves against tested tactics by aggressive plaintiff attorneys. There are books and classes on how to sue trucking companies, but now we FINALLY have something to help our industry protect itself.

