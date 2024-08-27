Steel, Sugar, Dairy, Climate Tech And Crude Oil: Key Market Insights This Week

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week, the North American steel meets in Atlanta to address challenges like declining U.S. demand, falling prices, and a surplus of Chinese steel.



At the same time, crucial data on Brazilian sugar production will offer insights into potential price movements in the sweetener market.



Meanwhile, U.S. oil inventories at a key storage hub have dropped to their lowest level since February. Here are some important trends to watch this week.





Steel: Market Under Pressure

From Monday through Wednesday, North American steel industry leaders are meeting at the annual Steel Market Update Summit in Atlanta.



They will focus on the global impact of China's increasing steel exports. These exports have driven prices down by over 40% this year, nearing their lowest levels since late 2022.



Attendees will also assess the potential for a rebound in U.S. demand, which has shown signs of weakness.



The outlook for the steel market remains uncertain as futures prices hover near December 2022 lows.

Sugar: Brazilian Harvest in Focus

Brazil, the world's largest sugar exporter, is midway through its sugarcane harvest.



A stronger-than-usual production pace has pushed sugar prices down by nearly 12% this year. Concerns are growing over dry weather and fire that could harm yields.



This week, traders will scrutinize an upcoming report from Brazil's industrial group Unica. The report is expected to provide critical data on production trends.



This information will help determine whether the global sugar market remains well-supplied.

Crude Oil: Stockpiles Decline

Crude oil inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma-a key U.S. storage hub-have plummeted to their lowest level in six months.



The drop follows increased refinery activity in the region after unexpected outages.



Additionally, a decline in crude shipments from Canada, which hit their lowest level since April, has contributed to this trend.



The depletion of Cushing's stockpiles has supported the bullish backwardation structure in the U.S. crude futures curve. Further declines could push prices even higher.

Dairy: EU-China Trade Dispute Intensifies

China's recent anti-subsidy investigation into dairy imports from the European Union marks a new escalation in the ongoing trade conflict.



The probe targets several dairy products, including fresh and processed cheese, and threatens to deepen tensions between the two economic giants.



This development is significant as China is the EU's second-largest dairy export market. Any disruption could have broader implications for the global dairy trade.

Climate Tech: U.S. Leads, But Global Funding Falls

According to BloombergNEF, the United States has surpassed China as the leading promoter of climate technology.



This shift largely results from effective tax credits and incentives. However, despite this leadership, global funding for the sector fell nearly 50% in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2022.



In total, climate tech companies-encompassing electric vehicles, batteries, and clean energy-raised $22 billion globally in the first half of 2023.



The U.S. lead in climate tech funding is a crucial indicator of its commitment to combating the climate crisis.



Nevertheless, the overall decline in investment raises concerns about the sector's future growth.



These developments across steel, sugar, crude oil, dairy, and climate technology highlight the interconnected nature of global markets.



These trends reveal significant economic shifts underway. As these trends unfold, they will continue to shape the economic landscape in the coming months.

