Nabanna Abhijan: BJP Demands Lie-Detector Test For CM Mamata Banerjee In Kolkata Doctor Rape Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Nabanna Abhiyan Rally: As clashed with Kolkata on Tuesday, the BJP demanded a polygraph test for West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee. The BJP alleged that the TMC leader was 'shielding' those involved in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case.

BJP on Tuesday called Mamata Banerjee a“dictator” and demanded her resignation to ensure a fair probe into the matter.“Whatever is happening in West Bengal is worrisome. It's akin to tearing the to shreds. It's clearly visible that if at all there is a dictator in the country, it's Mamata Banerjee,” BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference in New Delhi, according to PTI.

The BJP also demanded that a polygraph be conducted on Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. BJP alleged that the Kolkata Police Commissioner had termed the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder a 'suicide'.

The parents of the 31-year-old trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital have refuted the 'suicide' narrative surrounding her death. They reported receiving a call from someone identifying as the "Superintendent," initially informing them that their daughter was ill, later they were told she had "died by suicide."

These conflicting accounts have cast suspicion on Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Hospital . The CBI, which is now investigating the case, is conducting a comprehensive probe to uncover Ghosh's possible involvement in the premature classification of the doctor's death as suicide.

The woman's autopsy revealed she was sexually assaulted before being strangled to death. 25 internal and external injuries were found on her body.

The BJP, meanwhile, condemned the incident of lathi charge by the West Bengal Police on the students, who had taken out a rally in Kolkata demanding justice for the victim and the chief minister's resignation.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari alleged the police resorted to "brutal repression" on peaceful participants of the 'Nabanna Abhijan ' rally. He threatened to stall West Bengal if the "brutalities" by state administration were not stopped.

"Police are using water cannons on peaceful protestors at Santragachi, burst tear gas shells on the students at Howrah Bridge, lathi-charged them at College Street. Please stop these brutalities immediately," the senior BJP leader told reporters.

"An alarming situation has been created by this administration. Scores of protestors have been injured. If the commissioner of police Vineet Goyal and the DGP don't stop such brutalities, we will not sit idle. I am going to Howrah station en route to Belur Math as I don't want to break the law. We are not joining the Chhatra Samaj movement as they had asked us not to come to the forefront but we are with them," he added.