Ally And Calm Unite To Help Millions Reach Financial Goals Through Mental Wellbeing

ALLY ) and Calm, a leading mental health company with the number one app for sleep, meditation and relaxation, have teamed up to support the mental health and financial goals of people nationwide.

At a time when more than half (59%) of Americans feel stressed about the condition of their finances every month (or more!), Ally is offering over one million free 3-month Calm trials to consumers-at-large and one-year premium subscriptions to customers to help ease stress and build healthier financial habits.

Bound by a shared commitment to make wellness resources accessible to all, the brands will highlight first-of-its-kind financial wellness content on Calm, including a Calm Conversation with financial wellness guru Kelley Long and Jack Howard, Head of Money Wellness at Ally. The collaboration follows the launch of Ally Money RootsTM , a free financial wellness program grounded in money psychology that the nation's largest all-digital bank launched earlier this month.

"At Ally, we are constantly finding ways to disrupt the status quo and better support customers on their financial journey. That's why we are continuously innovating ways to learn about money and working with likeminded brands to help people live their best lives," said Andrea Brimmer, Chief Marketing and PR Officer at Ally. "We're thrilled that our collaboration with Calm will help us reward our customers who are investing in their wellbeing along with consumers everywhere who want to live more mindfully and find the joy in money."

Ally conducted a survey to uncover how money stress impacts everything from mental health to daily life. Key findings include:



Financial anxiety is the top driver of mental health challenges.

Nearly 1 in 2 (46%) Americans say concerns about their finances impact their lives on a daily or weekly basis, with Gen

Z (52%) and millennials (50%) most affected.

Money is the great disrupter, with respondents citing sleep (66%), mental health (65%) and personal relationships (52%) all affected by financial stress.

Over half of Americans (54%) say just thinking about their finances makes them feel worried. 60% of consumers are "less than confident" in their financial condition and find savings virtually impossible, with over half (51%) unable to cover an emergency expense of $500 without going into debt.



As part of this collaboration, Ally is curating a bespoke financial wellness playlist of Calm content featuring meditations around money and daily mindfulness practices. To learn more about signing up for a free Calm trial and explore the financial wellness content visit:

More on Money Roots: Grounded in money psychology, Ally Money RootsTM is a departure from traditional skills-based financial education. The interactive Money Roots curriculum, paired with the Calm content, mindfulness exercises and resources are designed to make it easier for people to invest in their financial wellbeing.

Survey Methodology: Data was collected from 2 surveys fielded by Ally Financial in May 2024 among a census balanced population of 2,000 consumers to understand the state of their personal finances, the status of their current financial goals along with any tradeoffs they are making to manage their finances.



