What is she going to do to restore the American especially now that these BRICS countries are clamoring for de-dollarization? The UK, beating up on all European countries to de-industrialize, to de-risk from

BRICS and to de-risk from over dependence of Russian energy.

These might be progress for the BRICS and maybe for the UK, but could it be progress for us?



Well, speaking as a Know-Nothing Republican candidate for President, I think it is, if only we step out of being bogged down with bad policy choices, tackle sustainability issues differently, refine economic acts, take stock of re-exports and trade, then focus on updating our foreign product rules, so we are able to meet intermediate policy targets to start with.



That is why I propose a return to The Anglo-Protestant Economic System or the APES. It was, and still is, a native economic system that robustly powered and sustain America from the time of the American Civil War period till the 1940's when it was shelved to make room for war ravaged Europe and displaced World War II immigrants.

One great benefit of APES - as an economic system, lies in the fact that, it was a system designed to reduce the area and scope of influence of those (interest groups, religious bodies and professionally organized but hedged racketeers) who profess to have rights, privileges and immunities, since all they do is take revenues away from the state rather than contribute.

Second, it redirect grants, exemptions and credits to those who make something out of the land upon which they stood on. These could be farmers, miners, transport and supply facilitators, inventors and individuals that are not holding on to a built property like landlords or property owners.

Third, as used by Edward I, King of England I in 1272, the Anglo-Protestant Economic System is a system designed to nullify speculated rates, invalidates inflated rate and force everything in the market - by compliance, back to value rate.



Fourth, it is the best way to bring Jones Act and U.S. Employment Act up to date with current technology, global shifts and the needs of our currently large and diverse population.

APES is what we inherited from the British and the biggest benefit of going back to it is, local officials won't need to drain the resources of tax payers in Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri or Indiana to go invest in commercial real estate bonds in New York City. No, not any more.



Used this way, it will be an economic system that forces Wall Street to do the opposite - that is, look inward to invest in the rust belt states, re-invigorate local communities, boost inventors, small businesses and the individual who extracts something out of the land he or she holds.

We abandoned it on the 3rd of April, 1943. It's not too late to get back to it.

Today, we are no longer part of the British Empire as well as the Commonwealth, but we need a bold leader who can counteract crippling inflation, market imperfection and the BRICS by charting out new ways of generating revenue and streams of income for the government.

That is the type of leadership I want to bring to the White House if elected President 2024.

As a Know-Nothing Republican, I am of the opinion that a simple economic tool like direct subsidy could be used to reverse imperfect market conditions not blanket tariffs, not tax, not loans and certainly not price support.



That is why I plan to scale down our military driven economy by accepting the the fact that continuing with the spirit of World War II Marshall plan - aids and grants to a wasteful Europe is not only detrimental to domestic policies, it is simply not in any way more beneficial to ordinary Americans than what is possible from other sources.

I will adopt policies that are suitable for creating conditions that enable wealth, skills, savings and sustainable growth in homeland America. This could be done two ways.

First is getting de-industrialized European industries - small or big, to migrate here, rebrand here, set up shop and enjoy the benefit of our resources in a high employment and low inflation environment - with no tax at the point of mineral extraction, mining, manufacture, plus agrarian engagement and freight.

Second, reckoning with the fact that Russia, at the end of the day is a next door neighbor we share a common border with in Alaska - as we have native Russian who are Americans in that part of the world. And for the sole benefit of the American public, I could either extend

NAFTA to Russia or jump in, join BRICS and save the fate of U.S. treasury bonds and U.S. debt backed securities in the covers of BRICS countries.



All in all, I will change course from running on the current economic system and go APES as the best way to de-risk against de-dollarization and de-industrialization.



