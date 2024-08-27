Lipella Pharmaceuticals To Participate At H.C. Wainwright's 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference In New York

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company has two lead drug candidates for rare indications in IND approved phase 2 clinical trials using the 505(b)(2) pathway

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lipella Pharmaceuticals, (Nasdaq: LIPO) (“Lipella”) will participate at H.C. Wainwright's 26th Annual Global in New York City at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on September 9 through 11, 2024.



Admission to H.C. Wainwright's conference is for qualified investors, and Lipella will be giving a virtual presentation and management will be available for one-on-one meetings onsite. For more information and/or to register for the Global Investment Conference, please visit: HCW Events

H.C. Wainwright's 26th Annual Global Investment Conference:



Date: September 9 through 11, 2024

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Webcast: Available on the“Events & Presentations” section of the Company's website

1x1 Meetings: Please contact your HCW representative

Conference Registration: HERE Website: HERE

Lead Drug Candidates:

Lipella has two lead drug candidates for rare disease indications in IND approved phase 2 clinical trials using the 505(b)(2) pathway:



LP-310 : A novel liposomal-tacrolimus oral rinse based on the company's lead candidate LP-10, for the treatment of oral lichen planus (OLP)



Oral rinse formulation of LP-10 for the treatment for OLP



High safety profile with no systemic toxicity projected



There are no current topical OLP treatments in development

First 2 patients dosed with topline data expected by year-end 2024



LP-10 : Liposomal tacrolimus for the treatment of Hemorrhagic cystitis (HC)





LP-10 has a well-established mechanism of action and has demonstrated safety and efficacy in Phase 2a studies



LP-10 is the only therapeutic for Hemorrhagic cystitis in development Anticipate phase 2b trial to start in 1st half 2025

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. Additionally, Lipella maintains a therapeutic focus on diseases with significant, unaddressed morbidity and mortality where no approved drug therapy currently exists. Lipella completed its initial public offering in December 2022. For more information, please visit or LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain“forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding, among other things, our strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, pipeline and opportunities, sources of growth, successful implementation of our proprietary technology, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“may,”“will,”“could,”“continue,”“would,”“should,”“potential,”“target,”“goal,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“seeks,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“expects,”“projects” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and financial trends that we believe may affect among other things, our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. There are risks, uncertainties and other factors, both known and unknown, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and other factors. Any forward-looking statement made by us is based upon the reasonable judgment of our management at the time such statement is made and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. In addition, the information contained in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company has no obligation to update such information, including in the event that such information becomes inaccurate. You should not construe the contents of this press release as legal, tax and financial advisors as to legal and related matters concerning the matters described herein.

CONTACT

Dr. Jonathan Kaufman, CEO

Lipella Pharmaceuticals

...

1-412-894-1853

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

...

646-863-6893