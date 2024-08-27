Immunomodulators Market Size To Worth USD 155.66 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising incidences of multiple sclerosis are propelling the growth. Also increasing adoption of immunomodulator therapy for the of Crohn's disease, driving the growth of the market. Newark, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global immunomodulators market is expected to grow from USD 84.5 billion in 2023 to USD 155.66 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2024-2033. The North America region emerged as the largest market for the immunomodulators market, with a 39.2% share of the market revenue in 2023. This is because North America has the highest number of populations suffering from autoimmune diseases. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold a considerable market share in the global immunomodulators market, owing to favourable government regulations and increasing healthcare expenditure in countries such as India and China.

Immunomodulators play a crucial role in balancing or regulating the immune system by either stimulating or suppressing it. Immunostimulants, such as interferons and vaccines, boost the body's defenses against infections. Broadly, immunomodulators are categorized into two types: immunostimulants and immunosuppressants. Each category includes a variety of medications and therapies, each with distinct mechanisms of action, indications (both labeled and off-label), and novel immune targets. The number of drugs available to treat autoimmune disorders has surged in recent years, leading to significant improvements in patient outcomes by slowing disease progression.

The global immunomodulators market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising incidence of autoimmune diseases worldwide. Immunomodulators are effective treatments for conditions such as Crohn's disease and multiple sclerosis (MS). However, the market's growth is somewhat constrained by the adverse effects associated with immunomodulators, including the risk of infection, both primary and reactivation of latent infections, during the forecast period.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2024–2033 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2033 Market Size in 2023 $ 84.5 billion Projected Market Value in 2033 $ 155.66 billion CAGR 6.3% From 2024 to 2033 Segments covered Type, Application, Regions Geographies covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Amgen Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Biogen Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pandion Therapeutics, Inc., and aTyr Pharma

The type segment is divided into immunosuppressants and immunostimulants. The immunosuppressants segment further classified into calcineurin inhibitors, antimetabolites, glucocorticoids, and others. Immunostimulants further divided into vaccines, antibodies, others. Immunostimulants further divided into vaccines, antibodies, others. Immunosuppressants segment led the immunomodulators market with the highest market share of 38.2% in 2023. The route of administration segment includes oral, injectable, and intravenous. The oral route of administration is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period, as it is one of the most convenient and usually the safest and least expensive route of administration. The application segment includes respiratory, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), oncology, and others. Other segment includes disease such as multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, and rheumatoid arthritis. Other segment accounted for the major market share of 45.8% in 2023. This is mainly due to the widely used of immunomodulators for the treatment of these diseases.



Global immunomodulators market is witnessing a considerable growth owing to increasing incidences of autoimmune diseases across the globe. Immunomodulator is an effective treatment for people with autoimmune disease such as Crohn's disease and multiple sclerosis (MS). However, adverse effects of immunomodulators such as infection, both primary infection and reactivation of latent infections, hindering the market, over the forecast period.



