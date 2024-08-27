Volaris Group Continues To Expand Foodservice & Hospitality Vertical With Acquisition Of Zupa

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO and FARNHAM, United Kingdom, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group (“Volaris”), today, announced the of Zupa Tech Limited (“Zupa”) and its flagship solution, Caternet. Joining IndiCater Limited (“IndiCater”), a Volaris company, this deal further builds the organizations' leadership in the foodservice and hospitality sector in the UK.



Caternet, founded in 2004 by the late Jerry Brand, is a leading provider of catering management solutions, serving a variety of sectors including contract catering, education, home care, and retail. The business was renamed Zupa in 2017. Currently supporting over 2,000 sites across the UK, including many leading brands such as CH&Co, Olive Dining, The Coffee House, and Lunchtime Co. The Caternet platform offers comprehensive control and visibility for procurement, inventory and recipe management, compliance, and reporting for catering operators.

Zupa will continue to deliver the Caternet product under the direction of COO, Neil Shayle, and with the added support of IndiCater Managing Director, Ruth Mills. Mark McCarthy, Zupa CEO and CFO will transition into the role of CFO for both organizations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Zupa's exceptional team. Our shared commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction makes this deal a natural fit,” said Mills.“We are looking forward to the journey ahead and are particularly excited to have Mark bring his invaluable financial and operational expertise to the role of CFO for our combined group.”

Zupa will gain access to extensive market knowledge and complementary product portfolios, enabling it to offer enhanced benefits to clients in the foodservice and hospitality space. By leveraging the Volaris network, Zupa will benefit from additional support including best practices for talent development, organic growth, and customer success.

“Our success stems from close client relationships and continuous innovation,” said McCarthy.“The acquisition allows us to build on this foundation. We are pleased to find shared values and comprehensive expertise within IndiCater and the wider Volaris ecosystem, which will support our mission and help grow our client base.”

Volaris Group Leader, Jeff Luchetti, is confident the integration can bring innovation to the foodservice and hospitality sector.“By expanding and diversifying our portfolio of companies, we create more opportunities to share market insights and advancements,” said Luchetti.“We're ecstatic to see the positive impact this collaboration will have on our clients and the industry as a whole.”

About Zupa

Zupa is a UK-based technology leader in catering management software. Its flagship product, Caternet, has been a top choice for food service operators across the hospitality, leisure, education, and care sectors for 20 years. Designed with end users in mind, Caternet enhances operational efficiency and cost control. This user-friendly, web-based platform offers comprehensive features, including procurement, purchasing, invoice processing, sales analysis, recipe management, and allergen reporting. Learn more at .

About IndiCater

IndiCater is a leading partner in the hospitality and catering industry, providing integrated software solutions designed to help businesses run more efficiently and profitably. With a focus on delivering innovative products, top-tier customer service, and long lasting partnerships, IndiCater is dedicated to empowering its clients to achieve their business goals. Learn more at .

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at .

