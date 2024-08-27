SCYNEXIS To Participate In H. C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced David Angulo, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will make a corporate presentation as well as host 1x1 meetings at the H. C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global on Wednesday, September 11 at 10:00 A.M. ET. H. C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Live presentation and one-on-one meetings Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Time: 10:00 A.M. ET Location: New York, NY Webcast: Link

To request a one-on-one meeting with management, please reach out to your H.C. Wainwright representative.



About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS is developing the company's proprietary antifungal platform“fungerps”. Ibrexafungerp, the first representative of this novel class, has been licensed to GSK. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) in June 2021, for its first indication in vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), followed by a second indication in November 2022, for reduction in the incidence of recurrent VVC. Late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. Additional antifungal assets from this novel class are currently in pre-clinical and discovery phase, including the compound SCY-247. For more information, visit .

