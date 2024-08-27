Sportradar Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation Schedule

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar”), a leading global sports company focused on creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, will participate in the following investor in September:



Benchmark's Tech, & on September 4, 2024

BofA's Gaming and Lodging Conference on September 5, 2024

Citi's Global TMT Conference on September 6, 2024 BTIG Digital GameDay on September 10, 2024

Sportradar will host investor meetings during the respective conferences.



About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

