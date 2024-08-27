MGA Entertainment Unleashes Grossmos!™: The Icky, Slimy New Tactile Toy Brand For Kids

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GrossMos! Is a Grossly Entertaining Tactile Toy That Offers Kids the Ultimate Prehistoric Play Experience

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment , one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, is thrilled to announce the launch of GrossMos!TM , an imaginative, tactile new toy line that appeals to every kid who loves to get a little messy. The new brand offers kids the ultimate prehistoric play experience combining dinosaurs, slime and a lot of gross play!

The first series in the lineup is GrossMos! Dino, a hands-on, dinosaur-themed toy that explores the“gross factor” so many kids seek in a safe and silly way. Tear out the eye socket of the Dino skull, pour water in, and watch as foam oozes from the skull's eyes, nose, and mouth. Then, pry open the jaws and excavate bones to assemble a smaller dinosaur figurine and feed "toxic slime" from the included slime bottle to your dinos, making them barf, poop, or snot it out! The new toy offers young kids an exciting twist on the unboxing experience coupled with lasting, hands-on tactile-play. The series includes eight unique dinos including one rare dino.

Kids are naturally drawn to gross toys, and MGA embraces this timeless fascination. Though adults may not always understand the obsession with the gooey and the gross, psychologists link this interest to developmental behavior. According to PsychCentral , potty humor is age-appropriate for preschoolers, and the joy of being messy and silly is a core part of childhood, even well above four years old. Fostering curiosity, sensory engagement, and risk-free boundary testing, GrossMos! helps children understand social norms and navigate behavior through the power of play.

" Today marks an exciting milestone for MGA Entertainment as we launch our newest, grossest brand, GrossMos!,” said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment.“Inspired by our kid-tested, kid-approved Poopsie Slime Surprise! from the past and our current Rainbow High fashion dolls with DIY sparkle slime, GrossMos! delights kids with a tactile experience that speaks their language.”

In a world where screens and technology are nearly unavoidable, tactile play is an essential counterbalance, creating hands-on learning experiences that ultimately encourage kids to just be kids. Tactile play encourages exploration, an active imagination, and hones fine motor skills in a way unmatched by screen time. According to Statista , 76 percent of parents agree that the less time kids spend with screen media, the better off they are. GrossMos! products offer play that gives children a break from screen time overstimulation, helping them develop patience, intentionality, and explore the diverse aspects of the world around them.

GrossMos! Dinos are the perfect gift for the fall and holiday season – the messier, the better!

GrossMos! Dino Series One is available now at Target , Walmart, Amazon and MGA Shop for a suggested retail price of $9.99. For more information, check out GrossMos! @officialgrossmos on Instagram and TikTok . Another toy in the line will debut this coming October, so stay tuned for more details.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!TM , Little Tikes® , Rainbow HighTM , Bratz® , MGA's MiniverseTM , YummilandTM , CarTunedTM , GrossMos!TM , Pixel PetzTM , Micro Games of America TM, Fluffie Stuffiez TM , BABY born® ,and Zapf Creation® . For more information, please visit us at or check us out at LinkedIn ,TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

