Join Us For The UCP 2024 Conference On Latinos With Disabilities, Sept. 3-5 Online

- UCP President and CEO Armando ContrerasWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Join us for the UCP 2024 on Latinos with Disabilities , Sept. 3-5 online- The three-day virtual conference is Sept. 3-5, 1 to 4 p.m. Eastern- Topics range from rights, language access, refugees with disabilities, and people with disabilities transitioning to higher educationUnited Cerebral Palsy will host its third annual virtual Conference on Latinos with Disabilities, Sept. 3-5, 2024.“Nearly 1 of 5 Americans today are Latino, and 1 of 6 in the community, or 8 million people, live with disabilities,” said UCP President and CEO Armando Contreras.“As the country grows and becomes increasingly diverse, the numbers of Latinos will multiply. The UCP Conference on Latinos with Disabilities explores the role and impact of that community and how it fits into the nation's broader discussions about healthcare, disability rights, and access to services and research.”The conference is free and open to the public. It will feature six panels over the course of the three-day event. Close captioning and translation services will be provided. Registration is required. To register, visit .The conference will include a sneak preview of the UCP 2024 State of Latinos With Disabilities Report.Among the report's highlights:- 1 in 6, or nearly 8 million, Latino adults in the U.S. live with a disability.- The percentage of U.S. Latinos with a disability is lower as compared to non-Hispanic whites, but it's often more difficult for Latinos to access disability services and treatments.- A substantial proportion of U.S. Latinos with a disability face a“quadruple burden” to overcome based on lower income, immigration status, ableism, and racial or ethnic discrimination.“This conference was created to explore the intersection between the two largest minority groups in the country, people with disabilities and our country's fast-growing Latino population,” said Conference Coordinator James Garcia.“The goal of this event is to drive a fact-based conversation that informs and empowers Latinos with disabilities, many of whom are rarely at the table when it comes to decisions about the rights and health care needs of people with disabilities.”This year's conference is sponsored by United Cerebral Palsy, Waymo, ANCOR, and SourceAmerica.Visit to view this year's agenda and register. Registration is required to participate.Questions? Contact James Garcia at ... or 602-460-1374.##

