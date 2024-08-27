Lomax Slates AMERICAN FOLK SONGS CD Release - Announces Digital Strategy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John Lomax IIINASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, U.S.A., August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lomax Slates AMERICAN FOLK SONGS Release Sets Strategic Digital PlansLomax, 80, announces that his CD will be officially released September 23rd to coincide with the birth date of his grandfather, famed folklorist John Avery Lomax.“He started the Lomax musical odyssey in 1876 when he began writing down the words to cowboy songs”, Lomax stated.“More singles are coming to all digital platforms every few weeks”, Lomax said.“We'll start September 6 with“Home on the Range” and follow with“Froggie Went A' Courtin',”,“The Virgin Sturgeon”,“The Midnight Special” and“Sloop John B”.The full digital album will be issued in November with seven additional tracks”, he added.“I titled AMERICAN FOLK SONGS to honor my father's 1956 debut LP”, John Lomax III remarked.In addition to singing, his contributions include field recording, planning sound effects and cowbell licks as he is a member of AFM-257 as a cowbellist.”-30-Contact: Ballyhoo Publicity 615 336-7609Thelomaxonlomaxshow

