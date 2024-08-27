Ricoh And Mobile Insight Team Up To Transform Retail Aisles Into Revenue Runways

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VIBA's eye-catching visual displays, paired with Ricoh's Turnkey program, form a dynamic partnership that will captivate customers and accelerate sales.

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mobile Insight , a leader in AI-infused retail solutions, and Ricoh , a global digital services leader, today announced a strategic partnership that aims to redefine the retail landscape. The partnership integrates Mobile Insight's Virtual Interactive Brand Ambassador (VIBA ) with Ricoh's robust Turnkey Media program, transforming in-store experiences for large and small retail chains and malls nationwide.

Leveraging VIBA's advanced visual merchandising and Ricoh's comprehensive in-store retail media solutions, this partnership offers retailers a powerful, integrated platform to address critical challenges. The result is a robust, scalable solution that enhances customer experiences, amplifies sales, engages shoppers, and provides valuable insights. This approach enables data-driven merchandising decisions and creates dynamic, responsive in-store environments. By combining VIBA's visual merchandising expertise with Ricoh's ability to orchestrate diverse hardware and software solutions, retailers gain a versatile tool to meet evolving consumer demands and optimize their retail spaces. Including:

-Enhanced Customer Engagement: VIBA's AI-driven platform, including VIBA flow and VIBA AI, guides shoppers through personalized buyer journeys, while Ricoh's digital signage and interactive displays create immersive in-store experiences.

-Data-Driven Visual Merchandising: Combining VIBA's analytical capabilities with Ricoh's media expertise enables retailers to optimize product placement and promotional displays based on real-time data and customer interactions.

-Seamless Omnichannel Experience: Integrating VIBA Flow and VIBA AI features with Ricoh's content management services aligns both online and offline messaging, creating a seamless and cohesive customer experience.

-Scalable and Customizable Solutions: The joint offering is suitable for deployment across multiple store locations, with centralized control and monitoring, and can be tailored to meet the specific needs of diverse retail settings.

"Customers now prefer to engage with AI ahead of making any purchases online and in-store. That shift towards AI in the pre-purchase stage opens the doors for brands and retailers to create personalized experiences for every customer,” said Brandon Macaulay, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Mobile Insight. "We're reimagining the in-store customer journey, enabling stores to create responsive, data-driven environments that adapt to consumer needs in real-time. With Mobile Insight's VIBA and Ricoh's in-store interactive screens, it transforms a once passive experience into one that drives business growth."

VIBA was first introduced in 2018 as a field services enablement platform for the Walmart Wireless Program. By 2021, it had expanded to Walmart and Sam's Club, offering structured buyer journeys, detailed product information, and personalized recommendations in wireless, technology, and home appliance categories.

About Mobile Insight:

Mobile Insight, a frontrunner in AI-infused retail solutions, has been reshaping the brick-and-mortar shopping landscape since 2006. Their flagship product, VIBA, acts as a virtual brand ambassador, utilizing advanced AI and buyer journey management to craft personalized customer interactions. VIBA seamlessly merges human engagement with AI-driven product recommendations and support, empowering brands and retailers to enhance consumer engagement and sales. Committed to innovation and excellence, Mobile Insight is revolutionizing brick-and-mortar retail.

About Mobile Insight:

