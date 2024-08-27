Oracle Helps Telcos Automate The Design, Delivery, And Monetization Of New Customer Experiences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Oracle Communications Digital Business Experience delivers concept-to-cash-to-care, unlocking new revenue opportunities and taking advantage of AI-powered applications

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced the general availability of Oracle Communications Digital Business Experience . Designed to help meet the unique needs of Communications Service Providers (CSPs), the pre-integrated business support system (BSS) provides a comprehensive solution to help manage customer experiences and drive revenue at every stage of the customer journey. This all-in-one solution supports any line of business, enabling CSPs to simplify deployment complexity and reduce costs.

Oracle Digital Business Experience will help CSPs seize new industry opportunities like API monetization and expansion into new industry verticals, as well as leveraging cloud-based technologies such as AI. With this release, Oracle is unlocking access to advanced cloud services and delivering a strong technology foundation on which CSPs can further grow and innovate into new services rapidly.

"Telcos are digitalizing their business and investing in capabilities to help them better serve and forge deeper relationships with their B2C and B2B customer base," said John Abraham, principal analyst, Appledore Research. "As they strive to deliver a 'digital native'-like customer experience and participate in multi-dimensional revenue opportunities, they need end-to-end solutions that can help them deliver hyper-personalized experiences with minimum human intervention and seamlessly manage complex process flows, such as the handover from central order management (COM) to service order management (SOM)."

All-in-One Customer Experience Management

Oracle Digital Business Experience provides a commercial and billing product catalog, configure-price-quote (CPQ) and order capture, customer relationship management (CRM) powered by the Siebel engine, central order management, and monetization capabilities. The integration of these best-of-breed capabilities can help CSPs grow revenue, deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences, and remain operationally agile and efficient as they explore new market opportunities.

"Oracle Digital Business Experience makes it easier than ever for telcos to automate the delivery of new offers and experiences for their customers, whether that means traditional network services or becoming vertical industry service providers," said Andrew Morawski, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications. "Regardless of the path they take, Oracle's new offering, powered by best-of-breed industry CRM capabilities gives providers the advantage of AI-powered applications and services to support a broad range of use cases from concept-to-cash-to-care."

The solution enables service providers to:



Grow revenue. Rapidly launch multi-dimensional offers using an intuitive, GUI-based enterprise product catalog with a 1-click publish to downstream applications, including CRM, billing, and order fulfillment. This helps ensure accurate and efficient order delivery across channels with central order management and enables providers to monetize any network, service, experience, or business model with a powerful billing and monetization engine.

Drive loyalty. Deliver more meaningful customer experiences with master customer data management. This feature helps eradicate data fragmentation and enables the delivery of data-driven, deeply personalized customer experiences across lifecycle stages. The solution leverages Oracle AI on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to provide proactive customer care, redirect calls from the contact center, improve customer service agent efficiency, and increase first call resolution rates.

Improve business agility. Capitalize on out-of-the-box capabilities that support all lines of business to reduce telco IT complexity. The highly configurable solution is aligned with key industry standards including 3GPP, Cloud Native Compute Foundation (CNCF), TM Forum Open APIs, and Open Digital Architecture, ensuring service providers can improve and maintain business agility. Increase operational efficiency. Deploy the fully containerized, cloud native solution on their private, public, or hybrid infrastructure of choice with immediate support for open source tooling to help further optimize performance in the cloud. Since the offering was developed with a solution-driven design, CSPs can enable business flow and process automation across concept-to-cash-to-care and eliminate process proliferation while streamlining operations.

Oracle Digital Business Experience is a fully productized solution and can be implemented and managed by the CSP's provider of choice, including more than 20 certified members of Oracle PartnerNetwork

(OPN). This includes longtime Oracle partner Accenture, who is also collaborating with Oracle Communications to help CSPs leverage the new solution and take advantage of Oracle AI services.

"CSPs are eager to take advantage of the value of cloud and Al services to modernize their businesses in a way that delights customers and employees while enabling them to reduce their operating expenses and improve their margins," said Andrea Cesarini, lead of the Accenture Oracle Business Group in EMEA. "Drawing on our industry knowledge and functional expertise, Accenture can help CSPs leverage Oracle Digital Business Experience to create a strong digital core from which they can create new business opportunities and leverage tech for growth, reinvent business processes to get services to market faster, and to see returns on these investments rapidly."

