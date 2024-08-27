AI Startup 'Just Words' Secures $1.7M In Seed Funding From Peak XV And Y-Combinator

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 27 August 2024, National: just words, an AI-first marketing founded by seasoned tech veterans Neha Mittal and Jeff Hara, today announced the closing of a $1.7 million seed funding round led by Peak XV Partners (Previously Sequoia Capital India & SEA) and Y Combinator. The company aims to revolutionize user-facing messaging by leveraging AI to deliver highly personalized content in real-time.



With a combined track record of driving growth and engagement at industry-leading platforms like Twitter, Pinterest, and Tumblr, Mittal and Hara identified a critical gap in the market: the inability of businesses to rapidly adapt and optimize their messaging. Traditional methods of A/B testing and manual content creation often proved slow, inefficient, and unable to keep pace with evolving user preferences. just words offers a unique solution by replacing one-off A/B tests with continuous optimization.



Commenting on the fundraise, Neha Mittal, CEO and Co-Founder of just words shared, "We're thrilled to partner with Peak XV and Y Combinator as we embark on our mission to redefine how businesses communicate with their customers. With this funding, we will invest in expanding our AI capabilities and building a world-class team to meet the growing demand for personalized messaging solutions."



Mittal also emphasized the increasing importance of hyper-personalization in the age of AI-generated content. "Users will become more discerning as they are inundated with AI-driven messages. Only the most relevant and engaging content will cut through the noise," she stated.



The startup has already gained traction with leading AI-first companies such as Grammarly, BeReal, and BiggerPockets, demonstrating the platform's ability to deliver tangible results. The platform is also focusing on the Indian market, aiming to serve billions with tailored solutions for platforms like Naukri and Jeevansathi.



The platform's AI engine analyzes user behavior, preferences, and market trends to automatically refine messaging across various channels, including emails and push notifications. This approach enables businesses to experiment with multiple messaging styles simultaneously, combat content fatigue, and ultimately drive higher engagement and conversions. just words is poised to become a leading player in the AI-powered content optimization space by enabling businesses to deliver highly personalized and effective messaging at scale.





About just words: just words is an AI-driven company revolutionizing growth and marketing by transforming 'content into conversations' through hyper-personalized messaging. Founded by a team of experts who previously led growth initiatives at Twitter and Pinterest, Just Words utilizes advanced machine learning infrastructure to test unlimited message variations and dynamically refresh content across multiple channels, including emails. Built on a cutting-edge AI stack, enterprises use Just Words as a marketing co-pilot to deliver hyper-personalized user experiences.

Company :-Avian WE

User :- Shruti Jain

Email :...