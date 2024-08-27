HRCI And IFMA Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance Training For Facility Management And HR Professionals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Collaboration Will Provide Integrated Resources to Help Drive Organizational Success

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI®, the premier credentialing and organization for the human resource profession, today announced a new partnership with the International Facility Management Association (IFMA). Together, HRCI and IFMA will provide a single source of skill-building training, resources and certifications designed to improve the effectiveness of the professionals responsible for managing an organization's two greatest assets: its buildings and its people.



The new partnership was made possible by IFMA's Strategic Partner Association (SPA) program. Established in 2021, the SPA program offers access to content and specialized training opportunities that address a range of mission-critical roles and cover the entire operational life cycle of the built environment.

“Facility management and human resources professionals have long understood the social value of the built environment. For decades, our two disciplines have worked symbiotically to create the best conditions for people to thrive. The partnership between IFMA and HRCI is a natural fit, and together, we will provide FM and HR teams with the resources they need to support and drive organizational success,” said IFMA President and CEO Don Gilpin.

Of the relationship, HRCI CEO Amy Dufrane said,“As an organization, HRCI has always held a strong commitment to improving workplace wellness through better knowledge, training and certification. This collaboration with IFMA not only enhances the depth and breadth of educational opportunities but also fosters a more collaborative and integrated approach to organizational management. Through our partnership, we will continue to support the efforts of HR and FM professionals tasked with evolving the workplace for the future.”

Gilpin added,“IFMA and HRCI both aim to empower individuals and make a positive impact on our communities and on the world. We each have a long history of setting global standards of excellence in our fields and are committed to advancing the industries and professionals we serve.”

About IFMA

Founded in 1980, the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) is the world's largest, most widely recognized association for facility management (FM) professionals. Supporting more than 24,000 members in over 130 countries, IFMA is a key contributor to the development of international FM standards and works with decision makers to inform FM-related policy. IFMA provides career resources and continuing education, offers three industry-respected credentials, maintains the largest repository of FM-related content on the web and hosts year-round global events. With a vision to lead the future of the built environment to make the world a better place, IFMA believes in the benefit of global diversity, inclusion and social equity and recognizes that sustainability, resilience and responsible environmental stewardship are paramount. For more information, visit ifma.org and our LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook , Threads , X and Flickr pages. Follow IFMA's Connected FM podcast and blog for expert insights on trending industry topics.

About HRCI®

HRCI® is the premier credentialing, standards, and learning organization for the human resources profession. For 50 years, HRCI has set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through its commitment to developing and advancing those in the people business. Secretariat for International Organization for Standardization (ISO) TC 260, HRCI helps HR professionals achieve new competencies that drive results by creating and offering world-class learning and administering eight global certifications. HRCI is also the parent company of HRSISM, certifying organizations based on ISO standards. To learn more about HRCI and HRSI, visit or .

