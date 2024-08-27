New Athletic Apparel Bodythredz Launches. Performance Meets Style

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BodyThredz launches new apparel line with performance, style and collaborations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyThredz is leading the way in athletic wear with innovative partnerships with Musicians, Artists and Business professionals and is proud to announce the launch of its premium sports apparel collection. Designed with durability, comfort and style to unleash your inner athlete. The BodyThredz collection includes BT Sport, BT Music, BT Business and BT Kids collections offering something for everyone at every level.

“When we introduced BodyThredz Music to our sports apparel line, we wanted to acknowledge the role that music has played in exercise and sports, as well as its impact on the music world,” stated Joseph Kohn, Founder and CEO.“At BodyThredz, we believe that music and sports have become natural partners. BodyThredz has and will set a new standard by collaborating with renowned rock bands nationwide and around the world.”

BT Music

BodyThredz Music joined forces with legendary Ron Keel which includes his former band Steeler and his newest project KEELWORLD. Ron Keel is a multi-million-selling singer/musician/songwriter. His music catalog includes three albums which charted in Billboard's Hot 100 and his newest album KEELWORLD is coming out soon.

BodyThredz is proud to announce and honored to have partnered with Charlie Kendall's MetalShop . Charlie Kendall is one of the most iconic voices in metal and rock music of all time. Charlie Kendall's Metal Shop broadcasted the MetalShop from 1984-1995 on over 250 stations and can be listened to again today on KRFK Radio.

Another BodyThredz partner, Scandinavia's own metal machine band, OZ . One of the region's heavy metal pioneers best known for their“Fire in the Brain” album released in 1983. OZ's latest single Undercover/Vices was released in late 2023 and more new music will be out this year.

BodyThredz just recently welcomed Leah Bluestein to the BodyThredz family. Leah Bluestein is a drummer from Atlanta, Georgia. In 2023, she joined Eagles of Death Metal as their touring drummer. She also plays with Gary Hoey, The Midnight Cowgirls, Paul Bielatowicz and her current band Groundlift. Midnight Cowgirls is currently touring with the Stray Cats. Now you can wear Leah Bluestein attire to the concert.

"Here at BodyThredz, we are more than just a t-shirt company - whether you are a customer, a current partner or an interested partner, we are your partners in reaching new heights in the sports apparel industry and this is just the beginning,” adds Joseph Kohn, Founder and CEO.“Expanding BodyThredz brand into BT Music was a natural progression stemming from my passion for 80's metal and rock bands and the need to find a quality, comfortable, stylish shirt that I can wear proudly anytime, anywhere.”

About BodyThredz:

BodyThredz is where the world of sports, music, and fashion collide, creating a unique and powerful synergy. BodyThredz is committed to offering apparel and accessories to mirror the passion of music and sports enthusiasts, ensuring they feel both comfortable and connected when wearing the products. From the original premium BodyThredz sports and athletic apparel designed to help you Find Your Power, and the unique collaborations with musicians and bands across the world, every BodyThredz shirt and accessory created is a testament to the dedication of pushing boundaries and creating meaningful connections. At BodyThredz, we invite you to join us on our journey to redefine your workout and Find Your Power. For more information visit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

