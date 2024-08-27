Alembic Pharmaceuticals announces USFDA Final Approval for Betamethasone Valerate Foam, 0.12%
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 27 August 2024, Bengaluru: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited (Alembic) announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Betamethasone Valerate Foam, 0.12%. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Luxiq Foam, 0.12%, of Norvium Bioscience, LLC (Norvium).
Betamethasone valerate foam, 0.12% is a medium potency topical corticosteroid indicated for relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses of the scalp. Refer label for a detailed indication.
Alembic has a cumulative total of 213 ANDA approvals (185 final approvals and 28 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
