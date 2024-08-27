Rare, twisted intestine causing bowel obstruction in a 12-year-old girl treated with life-changing surgery at Aster Hospital Sharjah

(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) Sharjah, UAE – August 27, 2024: Aster Hospital Sharjah recently performed a life-changing emergency surgery on 12-year-old Indian National Ms. Devna Anoop, a sixth-grader diagnosed with a rare and potentially life-threatening condition known as cecal volvulus. The patient was admitted with severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and an inability to pass stools—symptoms that closely resemble other common gastrointestinal conditions like infections or constipation. Initially, these symptoms suggested a different diagnosis, but further investigation using a CT scan revealed the true nature of her condition, leading to immediate surgical intervention.

Ms. Devna, who has a history of premature birth and low birth weight, demonstrated remarkable resilience throughout her treatment and recovery, showing exceptional strength and determination despite the challenges.

Cecal volvulus is a rare form of intestinal obstruction that occurs when the cecum, the first part of the large intestine, detaches from the abdominal wall and twists on itself, cutting off blood flow and leading to severe complications. Achieving a timely diagnosis of cecal volvulus in children is crucial for effective treatment, but it can be challenging due to the rarity of the condition and the non-specific nature of the symptoms. Early diagnosis is critical to prevent severe complications such as bowel gangrene, cecal perforation, and generalized peritonitis.

The emergency surgery, which lasted approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes, involved untwisting the affected part of the intestine and fixing the cecum to the abdominal wall to prevent future occurrences of volvulus. The surgical team, led by Dr. Sandeep Tandel, Specialist Laparoscopic and General Surgery, Aster Hospital Sharjah, and Dr. Abhilash Jayachandran, Specialist Laparoscopic and General Surgery, Aster Hospital Sharjah, ensured the successful completion of the procedure, resulting in a full recovery for Ms. Devna.

Following the surgery on August 5, 2024, Ms. Devna was closely monitored during her approximately 72-hour hospital stay. She was discharged on August 8, 2024, and has since shown no complications. Subsequent follow-up appointments on August 13 and August 19 confirmed her continued recovery, with no complaints, proper wound healing, and normal bowel function.

Dr. Sandeep Tandel, Specialist Laparoscopic & General Surgery at Aster Hospital Sharjah, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, stating, "Cecal volvulus is a rare and serious condition, particularly in children. The timely diagnosis and surgical intervention were crucial in saving Ms. Devna’s life. Her recovery is a testament to her resilience and the expert care provided by our team."

Dr. Mohammed Ilyas, Specialist Radiologist HOD at Aster Hospital Sharjah, who was instrumental in the diagnosis, commented, "The rarity of cecal volvulus often leads to delayed diagnosis, but in this case, our prompt imaging studies were key to identifying the condition early and allowing for immediate surgical treatment."

The multidisciplinary team at Aster Hospital Sharjah that contributed to Ms. Devna's successful treatment included Dr. Mohammed Ilyas, Specialist Radiologist and Head of Department; Dr. Ranjana, Specialist Radiologist; Dr. Sandeep Tandel, Specialist in Laparoscopic and General Surgery; and Dr. Abhilash Jayachandran, also a Specialist in Laparoscopic and General Surgery.

Ms. Devna's father, Mr. Anoop Erathenparambil, expressed his deep gratitude towards the medical team at Aster Hospital Sharjah, stating, "We are incredibly thankful to Dr. Tandel, Dr. Ilyas, and the entire team at Aster Hospital Sharjah for their swift action and expertise. Their care and dedication have given our daughter a new lease on life, and we cannot thank them enough."

Cecal volvulus, while rare in children, is a serious form of intestinal obstruction that predominantly affects adults but can occasionally occur in pediatric patients. In adults, it accounts for 1–1.5% of intestinal obstructions, with a perioperative mortality rate that can be as high as 40%, depending on bowel viability and the speed of intervention.2 The condition involves the twisting of the cecum, leading to an obstruction that can cut off blood supply to the affected area, resulting in severe complications if not treated promptly. Symptoms often mimic other gastrointestinal issues, making early diagnosis challenging. However, with timely intervention, as demonstrated in Ms. Devna's case, full recovery is possible.





