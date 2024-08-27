H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, on Emirati Women’s Day

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group)

27 August 2024:

On Emirati Women’s Day, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) honours Emirati women for their pivotal role in the development and progress of our beloved country, as well as their outstanding contributions to the development and growth of our community. Since the establishment of the Union, the UAE has tirelessly supported women’s empowerment in various fields, in line with the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Over the past decades, the UAE has enacted legislation and established various entities and institutions to empower women and protect their rights.



With the unwavering support and directives of our wise leadership, our nation continues to advance in a manner that supports and empowers Emirati women. Emirati female cadres are writing their success stories across various fields, including knowledge, learning, education, government work, entrepreneurship, healthcare, aviation, advanced technology, and space science, making them role models of leadership and empowerment at the regional and global levels.



On this occasion, we at the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) extend our heartfelt congratulations to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, ‘Mother of the Nation’, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. We also extend our congratulations to every Emirati woman in recognition of her unwavering efforts and remarkable achievements in driving our society’s development and progress.





