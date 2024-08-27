Four ways families can automate their daily routines with Amazon Devices

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 27 August 2024: The start of the school season can bring excitement, thrills, and some chaos as children get used to new daily routines. From early morning wake-ups to late-night homework sessions, getting back to school routines after a two-month break can be overwhelming.



Amazon devices, including Alexa and Ring, offer easy-to-set-up routines and features to help families transition smoothly into the back to school groove, providing peace of mind along the way. With the ability to automate mundane tasks, customers can save time and rest assured that they can focus on what matters the most.



Here are a few ways that Amazon devices can help families during the busy back to school season:



Helping parents get a head start

Alexa makes it an easy start to the day by managing various smart devices. The morning routine can be scheduled to activate automatically 30 minutes before the wake-up alarm: Alexa can adjust the temperature to make waking up easier, then switch on the lights and gradually increase brightness. What’s more, Alexa can also prepare coffee with a compatible smart coffee maker.



When it’s time to get up, Alexa can open the curtains, sound the morning alarm (which can be set at different intervals in different rooms), play “Athkar Al Sabah”, and announce the schedule for the day. Finally, when the last family member leaves the house, Alexa can turn on compatible smart vacuum cleaners and adjust the temperature to help save energy.



Peace of mind for busy parents with Ring

Families using smart locks or compatible cameras like Ring can enjoy enhanced automation with Amazon devices. For example, when a door is unlocked or motion is detected by the Ring camera, Alexa can automatically start a routine. This could include notifying parents that their children have arrived home, triggering a Drop-in feature for a quick chat, and sharing the day's schedule.



Uninterrupted study time

Alexa can help students maintain focus on their homework, and assist them with some of their tasks. Families can set up a study time routine that turns on the light around their children’s study stations, switches off TVs and other distractions and mutes notifications on Echo devices. Alexa can adjust the room thermostat settings and play calming music to help focus.



Getting ready for bed

When it’s time to end the day, Alexa can start winding the house and remind family members of their bedtime routines. For example, Alexa can read out reminders to brush teeth, pack school lunches, remind them to do the evening prayers, and share the next day’s schedule. After a certain interval or when prompted, Alexa can then read a bedtime story to help kids fall asleep, then turn off all the lights and lower the volume on all smart speakers gradually.



With Amazon devices, families can simplify daily tasks, create a more relaxed environment, and make the back-to-school transition easier. To celebrate back-to-school season, Amazon is offering exclusive promotions on Ring devices.



Until September 5, customers can avail significant savings on popular security devices. The Ring Video Doorbell 1 (2nd Gen) is available for AED 299, down from its regular price of AED 449. Customers can also purchase the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) in a two-pack for AED 269, a reduction from the usual AED 449. Additionally, the Ring Stick Up Cam is now priced at AED 279, compared to its regular price of AED 399, and the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) is available for just AED 149, down from AED 249. These limited-time offers provide an excellent opportunity for customers to enhance their home security at a great value.









