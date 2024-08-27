Kingston Digital Adds Red Colorway to External SSD Lineup

(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE – 27 August 2024: Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP, a flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions today announced the addition of new red colored XS1000 External SSD, a small and incredibly sleek file backup solution. The XS1000 red joins the original all-black XS1000 and silver XS2000, expanding Kingston’s external SSD product lineup. These external drives are extremely compact and under 29 grams to provide pocket-sized portability.



Kingston’s XS1000 family offers read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and large capacities up to 2TB, providing ample room for storing countless photos, videos, games, and files. The drive comes with a USB-C® to USB-A cable and an additional USB-A to USB-C adapter for maximum compatibility with newer and legacy devices. Small like a key fob, the XS1000 serves as a reliable companion for easy file backups, guaranteeing continuous access to your important documents, cherished memories and media files.



Earlier this year, Kingston’s XS1000 External SSD was named a winner of the 2024 Red Dot Award: Product Design. The Red Dot Design Award, established in 1955, is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious design competitions, receiving more than 20,000 annual submissions from approximately 60 countries worldwide.



“Building on the success of the all-black XS1000, we’ve introduced a new colorway for those customers looking to stand out and express themselves through color,” said Liny Cheliyan, Business Manager – Prosumer Flash and SSD “With the addition of XS1000 red, they now have more options for external storage with an award-winning design.”





