Savoye introduces cutting-edge logistics solutions to KSA market at the first Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo

27 August 2024: Savoye, a leading global warehouse automation integrator and software publisher, will showcase its comprehensive suite of advanced solutions at the first edition of the Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo, Riyadh from September 2 to 4, 2024. The event is poised to drive the adoption of advanced technologies within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) supply chain and logistics sector. Prominent industry leaders and innovators will convene at the event, spearheading crucial discussions on the industry’s future.

Savoye will leverage this platform to showcase its advanced solutions designed to address fulfilment challenges in logistics sector with a focus on retail, eCommerce, pharma, grocery and small parts distribution. Beyond these industry-specific solutions, Savoye will highlight its advanced warehouse automation (goods-to-person robotics systems, ASRS, packing machines, conveyors etc.) and software solutions (ODATiO OMS, WMS and TMS), which are tailored to enhance the efficiency and productivity of warehousing operations. Alain Kaddoum, Managing Director of Savoye Middle East and a distinguished industry expert, will introduce and discuss the multi-faceted capabilities of Savoye as a one-stop-shop for all advanced solutions, while addressing key market bottlenecks.

The event reflects KSA’s rapidly transforming logistics landscape, which is projected to achieve a valuation of USD 15.31 billion and have 59 new logistics zones by 2030. The ambitious logistics strategy also includes the creation of an expansive regional logistics network with airports, freight stations and 2,000 kilometres of railway lines for both freight and passenger transport.

Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo is the largest logistics, supply chain and warehousing event in the Kingdom, which will serve as a convenient and cost-effective platform to drive regional growth. KSA boasts a strategically significant location and a robust economy, positioning it as a central logistics hub, seamlessly facilitating exports to markets across Africa, Asia and Europe.

Alain Kaddoum said: “At Savoye, we are committed to driving innovation in the logistics and supply chain industry. We offer advanced automation solutions, catering to the unique requirement of the Middle East and Saudi market, driving efficiency, productivity and overall operational excellence. By combining advanced software solutions with technological innovations, we aim to enhance customer satisfaction, reduce costs and bolster the global supply chain landscape. We look forward to being a part of the Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo to further drive the Kingdom’s ambitious developmental goals.”

Savoye has garnered long-standing expertise in the Middle East region and is driving positive transformation within KSA since its entry into the market three years ago. Beyond its leading position in the market, the company aims to further consolidate its regional footprint and reaffirm its commitment to delivering top-tier solutions. As an organisation pioneering advanced integrations and innovations, Savoye tailors solutions to fulfil the diverse needs of KSA’s dynamic logistics and supply chain industry.





