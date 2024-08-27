Enbio Corp Names Greg Aghamanoukian As President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- enBio Corp, a national leader in Biomedical Management Services, proudly announces Greg Aghamanoukian as its new President, effective August 19, 2024. This strategic move aligns with enBio Corp's vision to set the standard in biomedical services across the United States.

With over 25 years of experience in operations, consumer products, corporate finance, strategy, and concept development, Greg Aghamanoukian brings a wealth of expertise to enBio Corp. His previous roles include President and CFO at B-Air (a Lasko subsidiary), CFO at Chef Wolfgang Puck Beverly Hills, and key leadership positions at McDonald's Restaurants, Mercedes-Benz Canada, and Ernst & Young.

"I am thrilled to join the talented team at enBio Corp and build upon the 20 years of success the company has achieved," said Greg Aghamanoukian. "Our goal is to position enBio Corp as the leading provider of biomedical management services within the healthcare industry. We are committed to a deeply collaborative approach that ensures our clients' success across all fronts."

enBio Corp serves some of the most respected hospitals and healthcare providers in the United States. This extensive network of partnerships underscores enBio Corp's unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standards of biomedical management across the healthcare industry.

As President, Greg Aghamanoukian will spearhead initiatives to enhance biomedical operational teams, expand into new markets, and strengthen partnerships with existing clients. His appointment reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire enBio Corp team, and we look forward to continuing to serve our current partners while embracing new opportunities to collaborate and innovate in the biomedical field.

Arthur Zenian, CEO and Founder of enBio Corp, expressed his enthusiasm about the new leadership. "Greg's proven track record in strategic development and operational excellence will be vital as we continue to deliver unparalleled value to our clients and expand our presence nationwide."

Under Greg's leadership, enBio Corp is poised to expand its reach and reinforce its commitment to delivering unparalleled care and service in the biomedical management industry.

SOURCE enBio Corp